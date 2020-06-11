B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 071-2020-VOP-External Communication

June 11, 2020 071/2020-VOP

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: Exclusion of Customer Names from the List of Defaulters

We hereby inform you that, according to information received from a market participant, Adilson Venancio de Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 031.395.929-30),Diego Viana de Mello (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 076.387.556-26) and Edson Erasmo Cavalieri (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 011.375.858-89) are no longer on the list of defaulters.

Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto

Chief Operating Officer

