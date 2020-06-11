Log in
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 06/10
50.74 BRL   -0.65%
B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 071-2020-VOP-External Communication
PU
12:23pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 070-2020-VOP-External Communication
PU
12:23pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 069-2020-VOP-External Communication
PU
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 071-2020-VOP-External Communication

06/11/2020 | 12:23pm EDT

June 11, 2020 071/2020-VOP

E X T E R N A L C O M M U N I C A T I O N

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: Exclusion of Customer Names from the List of Defaulters

We hereby inform you that, according to information received from a market participant, Adilson Venancio de Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 031.395.929-30),Diego Viana de Mello (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 076.387.556-26) and Edson Erasmo Cavalieri (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 011.375.858-89) are no longer on the list of defaulters.

Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto

Chief Operating Officer

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA - – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 16:22:07 UTC
