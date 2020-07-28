B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 087-2020-VOP-External Communication

July 28, 2020 087/2020-VOP

E X T E R N A L C O M M U N I C A T I O N

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA segment

Re: Inclusion and Exclusion of Customer Names on the List of Defaulters.

We hereby inform you that, according to information received from a market participant, Vitor Hugo Pontes Butrago (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 057.324.263-10) has failed to settle transactions carried out at B3.

We also inform you that, according to information received from a market participant, Gabriel Balsini Merolli (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 101.589.989- 79) is no longer on the list of defaulters.

Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto

Chief Operating Officer

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION