Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 07/27
66.23 BRL   +1.35%
05:26pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 087-2020-VOP-External Communication
PU
07/23B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 006-2020-VPC-Circular Letter
PU
07/23B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 005-2020-VPC-Circular Letter
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 087-2020-VOP-External Communication

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

July 28, 2020 087/2020-VOP

E X T E R N A L C O M M U N I C A T I O N

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA segment

Re: Inclusion and Exclusion of Customer Names on the List of Defaulters.

We hereby inform you that, according to information received from a market participant, Vitor Hugo Pontes Butrago (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 057.324.263-10) has failed to settle transactions carried out at B3.

We also inform you that, according to information received from a market participant, Gabriel Balsini Merolli (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 101.589.989- 79) is no longer on the list of defaulters.

Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto

Chief Operating Officer

1

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA - – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 21:25:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, B
05:26pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 087-2020-VOP-External Communication
PU
07/23B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 006-2020-VPC-Circular Letter
PU
07/23B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 005-2020-VPC-Circular Letter
PU
07/21B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 027-2020-VPC-External Communication
PU
07/14B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 081-2020-VOP-External Communication
PU
07/09B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 087-2020-PRE-Circular Letter
PU
07/09B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Manifestation Presentation - ICVM 461 Public Consul..
PU
07/09B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Manifestation Presentation - ICVM 461 Public Consul..
PU
07/02B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Financial Investment Policy
PU
07/01B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 077-2020-VOP-External Communication
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 376 M 1 433 M 1 433 M
Net income 2020 3 705 M 720 M 720 M
Net cash 2020 6 603 M 1 283 M 1 283 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,3x
Yield 2020 2,94%
Capitalization 135 B 26 171 M 26 302 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 17,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, B
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 57,40 BRL
Last Close Price 66,23 BRL
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target -13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO54.13%26 164
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED43.56%57 720
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.2.15%51 734
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC8.13%37 890
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG19.55%36 166
NASDAQ21.88%21 416
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group