B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Financial Investment Policy

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 PURPOSE .................................................................................................... 3

2 SCOPE, EXCEPTIONS, PROHIBITIONS AND GENERAL

CONSIDERATIONS ...................................................................................... 3

3 REFERENCE ................................................................................................ 6

4 GUIDELINES ................................................................................................ 6

5 DEFINITIONS ............................................................................................... 7

6 ALLOCATION LIMITS ................................................................................ 10

7 RESPONSIBILITIES ................................................................................... 13

8 FINAL PROVISIONS .................................................................................. 14

9 CONTROL INFORMATION ........................................................................ 14

1 PURPOSE

The purpose of this policy is to establish the guidelines and responsibilities to be observed in managing the financial investments of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, its subsidiaries and Affiliates.

2 SCOPE, EXCEPTIONS, CONSIDERATIONSPROHIBITIONSANDGENERAL

2.1 Scope

This Policy applies to B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (Company) and its subsidiaries and Affiliates in Brazil and abroad.

At this time, the Affiliates covered by this Policy are as follows:

Affiliates in Brazil

 Associação Bovespa

 Associação BM&F

 Associação Profissionalizante BM&FBOVESPA

 Clube de Atletismo BM&FBOVESPA

 Cetip Educacional

 Fundo de Garantia da Bolsa de Valores do Rio de Janeiro

 Instituto BM&FBOVESPA

a. The Policy will apply automatically to new subsidiaries and Affiliates of the Company, unless the Board of Directors decides otherwise upon the incorporation of or investment in such subsidiaries or Affiliates.

3

INFORMAÇÃOPIUNBTELRICNAIN-FOINRTMERANTAIOLNINFORMATION

2.2 Exceptions

a. Given the operational, administrative and financial autonomy required by the applicable regulatory framework, BM&FBOVESPA Supervisão de Mercados (BSM) and Mecanismo de Ressacimento de Prejuízos (MRP) may establish their own policies or formally request operational support from the Company for the management of their financial investments. In the latter case, the Company will adopt this Policy for said entities and apply the limits set for the Company's Own Funds in Brazil in the case of BSM and Third-Party Funds in Brazil for MRP.

b. Given the operational, administrative and financial autonomy required by the applicable regulatory framework, this Policy does not apply to Banco B3.

c. Equity investments deriving from strategic partnerships are not considered financial investments for the purposes of this Policy. Therefore, the shares issued by companies, or any financial instruments purchased by the Company as a consequence of such investments, including derivatives, are not covered by this Policy.

d. The position in B3SA3 shares currently held by Associação Bovespa is hereby authorized as an exception and hence not covered by this Policy.

e. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits in domestic bank accounts linked to garnishment in the Central Depository of dividend payouts approved by issuers, surplus cash not suitable for financial investment in time and funds held in investment funds' bank accounts are hereby authorized as exceptions and hence not covered by this Policy.

f. Investment in equities and commodities is permitted only to discharge specific clearinghouse obligations, comply with court orders, or hedge liabilities and contingent liabilities against market fluctuations.

g. Financial investments with fixed-rate return or inflation return backed by financial liabilities of the same index up to the total maximum limit equivalent to BRL700 million are not covered for the purposes of this Policy1.

2.3 Prohibitions a. The Company, its subsidiaries and Affiliates either individually or in aggregate must not hold more than 20% of any issue of federal government debt securities or Brazilian global bonds. b. Derivatives may be used to hedge only spot positions2. Directional positions and leveraged transactions are prohibited. c. Investment is prohibited in restricted bank certificates of deposit (CDs), corporate debentures and any other asset with final credit risk not linked to an Authorized Institution in Brazil, a Foreign Authorized Institution or an Authorized Sovereign Issuer. d. Purchase of private credit securities is prohibited for the Company. e. Subsidiaries and Foreign Affiliates that invest in Authorized Private Credit Securities must not hold, either individually or in aggregate, more than 20% of any issue of Authorized Private Credit Securities by a Foreign Authorized Institution3.

2.4 General Considerations

a. Investment is authorized in investment funds, but only in those whose portfolios hold securities defined as Authorized Assets in this Policy. The

1 Financial investments with fixed-rate return or inflation return that are carried out as a result of structured funding to increase the Company's liquidity and that have similar characteristics and indices to the investments made must have been submitted and approved by the Company's Financial & Risk Committee.

2 For the purposes of this Policy, hedging of spot positions includes hedging of proprietary positions and positions originating in derivatives (fixed rate vs DI futures).

3 Applies to publicly issued private credit securities.