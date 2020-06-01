B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Institutional Presentation 0 06/01/2020 | 04:16am EDT Send by mail :

Investor Relations Institutional presentation - 1Q20 PUBLIC INFORMATION 1 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Forward Looking Statements This presentation may contain certain statements that express the management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions about future events or results. Such statements are not historical fact, being based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data, and on current projections about the industries B3 works in. The verbs "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "plan," "predict," "project," "target" and other similar verbs are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in this presentation and do not guarantee any future B3 performance. The factors that might affect performance include, but are not limited to: (i) market acceptance of B3 services; (ii) volatility related to (a) the Brazilian economy and securities markets and (b) the highly-competitive industries in which B3 operates; (iii) changes in (a) domestic and foreign legislation and taxation and (b) government policies related to the financial and securities markets; (iv) increasing competition from new entrants to the Brazilian markets; (v) ability to keep up with rapid changes in technological environment, including the implementation of enhanced functionality demanded by B3 customers; (vi) ability to maintain an ongoing process for introducing competitive new products and services, while maintaining the competitiveness of existing ones; (vii) ability to attract new customers in domestic and foreign jurisdictions; (viii) ability to expand the offer of B3 products in foreign jurisdictions. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information and data available as of the date they were made, and B3 undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future development. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities where such offer or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law. No offering shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Brazilian Securities Commission CVM Instruction 400 of 2003, as amended. PUBLIC INFORMATION 2 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Agenda B3: Where we come from and highlights Complete multi-asset and vertically integrated model: highly critical to users Operational excellence, product development, innovation and focus on the client: long-term drivers of value Solid financial profile and commitment to returning cash to shareholders PUBLIC INFORMATION 3 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão The infrastructure that develops the market 1890 2007 2008 2010 Mar/17 Bolsa Livre Demutualization and Demutualization of Acquisition of GRV by Merger approval and (BOVESPA's IPOs of BOVESPA Cetip Cetip creation of B3 predecessor) is founded and BM&F 1984 1986 2008 2009 May/16 Beginning of Beginning of BM&F and BOVESPA Cetip's IPO Agreement between Cetip's BM&F merger - creation of BM&FBOVESPA and activities activities BM&FBOVESPA Cetip (shareholders' approval) PUBLIC INFORMATION 4 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION in 10 years B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão The infrastructure that develops the market Diversified and vertically integrated model Single infrastructure integrated to the financial system Broadly held corporation with solid governance R$80 billion in market capitalization¹ Revenue of R$6.6 billion in 2019 More than R$12.0 billion distributed to shareholders ¹ Updated as of May 14, 2020. 5 PUBLIC INFORMATION INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Agenda B3: Where we come from and highlights Complete multi-asset and vertically integrated model: highly critical to users Operational excellence, product development, innovation and focus on the client: long-term drivers of value Solid financial profile and commitment to returning cash to shareholders PUBLIC INFORMATION 6 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION B3 - Diversified Business Model Diversity of products and services and exposure to different market dynamics Revenue breakdown Main services Drivers and dynamics (2019) R$6.6 bn Equity Listing Trading, clearing (CCP²), settlement (SSS³) and depository (CSD4) LISTED Securities lending FICC Trading, clearing (CCP), settlement (SSS) Perspectives for the economy Interest rate and FX volatility Interest rate level Number of issuers and investors Risk appetite Investors sophistication Credit outstanding International transactions (capital raising and trade) Listed - equity Listed - FICC¹ OTC Infrastructure for financing Technology, data and services Trade repository (with or without CCP) Credit growth OTC Volatility Central depository (CSD) and custody Interest rate level INFRASTRUCTURE Liens registration and controls Vehicle sales Repository and transmission of Credit penetration FOR FINANCING information on loans Process eletronification TECHNOLOGY, Platforms, connections, access and IT Number of clients and services DATA AND services (all segments) Market sophistication SERVICES Data and analytics (all segments) Demand for new data and analytics solutions ¹ FICC - Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities. ²CCP - Central Counterparty. ³ SSS - Securities Settlement System. 4 CSD - Central Securities Depository, 7 PUBLIC INFORMATION INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Listed Market - Equity Exposure to the economic cycle, interest rate and sophistication and risk appetite of investors Revenue breakdown (2019) Cash - post-trading Derivatives - trading and post-trading Equity CSD Securities lending Listing and solutions for issuers Other segments Cash equity and derivatives on single stocks ADTV (R$ bn) Investors participation (2019) Main price dynamics  Basis points (bps)  Discounts by volume (day traders and total value traded) Main price dynamics  R$ per contract (RPC)  Discounts by volume Listing, depository and securities lending Issuers (end of period) Investors (end of period; thousand) Sec. Lending (average open positions; R$ bn) PUBLIC INFORMATION ¹ As of 2016 the Mini contracts volumes were weighted in its respective standard contracts. 8 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Listed Market - FICC (Interest Rates, FX and Commodi ties) Exposure to volatility, market sophistication and risk appetite of investors Revenue breakdown Interest rates in BRL (2019) ADV (thousand) Investors participation (2019) Main price dynamics  R$ per contract (RPC)  Price differentiation according to the contracts' maturity  Discounts by volume Main price dynamics  US$ per contract (RPC)  Price differentiation according to the contracts' maturity  Discounts by volume Derivatives - Interest rates in USD FX rates Derivatives - FX rates Main price dynamics Derivatives - Commodities  US$ per contract (RPC) FX spot  Discounts by volume Other segments PUBLIC INFORMATION ¹ As of 2016 the Mini contracts volumes were weighted in its respective standard contracts. 9 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION OTC Market Exposure to the local debt market development and market sophistication Revenue breakdown Fixed income instruments and other (2019) Bank funding (average stock; R$ bn) Corporate bonds (average stock; R$ bn) Investment funds quota (average stock; R$ bn) Main price dynamics Basis points (bps) on the initial registration (bank funding instruments)

Basis points (bps) on the outstanding volume

R$ per transaction (except Treasury Direct)

Incentive programs for brokers (Treasury Direct)

Discounts by volume Derivatives OTC derivatives Other Derivatives (average stock; R$ bn) Structured Notes (average stock; R$ bn) Main price dynamics Other segments  Basis points (bps) on the initial registration and outstanding volume  R$ per transaction  Cap according to the size of the transaction  Discounts by volume PUBLIC INFORMATION 10 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Infrastructure for Financing Exposure to credit and economy growth Revenue breakdown National Liens System- SNG (2019) Number of vehicles sold (MM) Number of vehicles financed (MM) Price dynamics  R$ per lien  Discounts by volume  Revenue-linked expenses Price dynamics  R$ per contract transmitted  Discounts by volume  Revenue-linked expenses Contracts Sytems Other Other segments Real estate platform Assessment of collaterals (integration between financial institutions and appraisers)

Connection to notary offices (registration collaterals - real estate)

Connection to the regulator (compliance with regulatory obligations) PUBLIC INFORMATION 11 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Technology, data and services Business diversification - data, analytics and other services for financial markets Revenue breakdown (2019) Data and Analytics Bank B3 Other Other segments Technology and access Average number of clients¹ (thousand) # electronic cash transfers (thousand) Other services  Sinacor: mid and back office system for brokerage houses  Trading screens for buy side and sell side  Server Hosting (co-location) analytics for the infrastructure for financing segment segments Bank B3 Settlement bank

Back-office services for investment funds

services for investment funds Custody and representation for non-resident investors

non-resident investors Depositary institution of BDRs - Brazilian Depositary Receipts PUBLIC INFORMATION ¹ Only those participants who pay monthly utilization fees in the OTC market. 12 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Growth Drivers - Equity and Debt Capital Markets Act ivity The capital market's relevance shall continue to grow Capital raised in the Brazilian market BNDES disbursements (R$ bn) (R$ bn) Outstanding banking credit for corporates (R$ tn) Source: BACEN Source: Anbima PUBLIC INFORMATION *Source: BNDES - *Updated as of 10/2019 13 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Growth Drivers- Investors Allocation Interest rate decline - demand for diversification and greater risk exposure Institutional investors Individuals Investment funds (End of period; R$ bn) Number of Investors (End of period; thousand) Pension funds (End of period; R$ bn) Investment Allocation (End of period; R$ bn) * Updated until 10/2019 PUBLIC INFORMATION Sources: Anbima, ABRAPP and B3 14 *Updated as of 10/2019 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Agenda B3: Where we come from and highlights Complete multi-asset and vertically integrated model: highly critical to users Operational excellence, product development, innovation and focus on the client: long-term drivers of value Solid financial profile and commitment to returning cash to shareholders PUBLIC INFORMATION 15 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION IT Infrastructure investments Ensuring the smooth functioning of markets R$2.1 billion invested in the last 7 years Operational excellence and high-quality services are important competitive advantages Combined investment (R$ millions; Combined information) Main infrastructure projects deployed over recent years (2013-2019) PUMA Trading System: low-latency and high-capacity multi- asset and multi-market trading platform

low-latency and high-capacity multi- asset and multi-market trading platform B3 Clearinghouse: single infrastructure and risk / margin model for derivatives (listed and OTC) and equities

New Data Center: scale to comprise own structure and client's (co-location)

(co-location) Upgrades on IT infrastructure

Relocation and consolidation of Data Centers

Register platform for the Real Estate market

Upgrades on trading infrastructure - PUMA (DR site)

Market Data

RLP - Retail Liquidity Provider (2020 Budget) Renovation of corporate facilities

Technological Updates

Product Development PUBLIC INFORMATION 16 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Products Development Portfolio expansion; roadmap of developments aligned with clients Segments Drivers Examples LISTED OTC Trading screen for securities lending  Enhancements to existing products Single-stocks futures  New execution functionalities New order types in the trading system  Risk management and operational efficiency Settlement cycle in T+2 and pre-trading risk controls  Regulatory-driven adjustments Fixed income ETFs Currency and equity-based indices futures and BDRs Covered bonds (LIG)  Risk management and operational efficiency Registration of receivables Fixed income trading system  Regulatory-driven adjustments OTC derivatives and structured notes (functionalities, services and products) INFRASTRUCTURE FOR FINANCING Services in the vehicles financing value chain

Real estate platform Acquisition of Portal de Documentos Enhancements to the Real Estate platform TECHNOLOGY, DATA AND SERVICES Adding more value to data

New analytic solutions DATAWISE and UP2DATA iMercado KYC services (surveillance) Analytics and services for the credit origination PUBLIC INFORMATION 17 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Agenda B3: Where we come from and highlights Complete multi-asset and vertically integrated model: highly critical to users Operational excellence, product development, innovation and focus on the client: long-term drivers of value Solid financial profile and commitment to returning cash to shareholders PUBLIC INFORMATION 18 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Financial robustness Summary of income statement¹ Net revenues Adj. expenses² Adj. EBITDA³ Recurr. net income (R$ MM; % of change) (R$ MM; % of change) (R$ MM; % of change) (R$ MM; % of change) +166.5% +51.7% +77.9% Revenue growth, Expenses growth Strong cash Return of major despite macro crisis below inflation generation part of earnings in Brazil to shareholders PUBLIC INFORMATION ¹ Combined managerial information. ² Adjusted to (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) long-termstock-based compensation (principal + payroll taxes); (iii) integration-related expenses; (iv) 19 revenue-linked expenses; and (iv) provisions. ³ Adjusted to: (i) integration-related expenses (ii) non-recurring provisions and (iii) other non-recurring items. INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Focus on expense control Historical adjusted expenses¹ (Combined information; R$ MM) 2019 adjusted expenses breakdown (Combined information) PUBLIC INFORMATION ¹Expenses adjusted to: (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) long-termstock-based compensation (principal + payroll taxes); (iii) expenses connected to the business combination with Cetip; 20 (iv) revenue-linked expenses; and (v) provisions (Source: IBGE).INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Appendix APPENDIX PUBLIC INFORMATION 21 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Management & Board of Directors Board of Directors Board of Directors Audit committee Corporate governance and Nomination committee Product & pricing committee Personnel and Compensation committee Risk and financial committee Current BD composition Antonio Quintella (Chairperson) Former CEO of Credit Suisse Brasil and Americas; founder of Canvas Asset Management Ana Carla Abrão Costa (Vice-Chairperson) Partner and Market Leader Latin America for Oliver Wyman Consulting Edgar da Silva Ramos Partner of brokerage houses and former Chairman of Cetip Florian Bartunek Partner and CIO at Constellation Asset Management Guilherme Affonso Ferreira Founder and Partner of Teorema Asset Management José Lucas Ferreira de Melo Former VP of Unibanco, Former auditor of PWC, Former Director of Cetip Claudia Farkouh Prado Senior Member of the Board of Directors of Baker McKenzie Global Law Firm Maurício Machado de Minas Member of the board Banco Bradesco and IBM corporation Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon Former C-level executive of Itaú José Berenguer Neto CEO of JP Morgan Brazil José Roberto Machado Filho C- level Executive of Santander and Former Director of Cetip Independent members Linked to market participant PUBLIC INFORMATION 22 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Management & Board of Directors Executive Board Chief Executive Officer GILSON FINKELSZTAIN Chief Operating Officer Chief Financial Officer Chief Product and Chief Technology Client Officer Officer CÍCERO DANIEL JUCA RODRIGO VIEIRA SONDER ANDRADE NARDONI Executive Director of the Financing Unit MARCOS FERREIRA PUBLIC INFORMATION 23 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Corporate governance and ownership structure Broadly-held Corporation with solid corporate governance structure Sound corporate governance practices Listed at Novo Mercado (voting shares only and other shareholders' rights, transparency, etc.) Board of Directors: Majority independent, including the chairman (regulatory requirement)

Other Board members are linked to market participants (not connected to controlling group or management)

Board of Directors and its Committees have clearly-defined activities Management compensation aligned with Company's performance and strategic objectives, as well as with shareholders' long-term interests Solid risk management and internal control structures and policies PUBLIC INFORMATION 24 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION B3's Clearinghouses Safeguard Structures Robustness that assures market integrity B3 S.A - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcao Clearing Risk Metrics Clearinghouses B3 (derivatives and equities) # of clearing members (CM) 69 Margins Total margins deposited (R$ bn) 312.02 Confidence level (%) 99.96% At risk / close-out period Futures contracts 2-10 days; listed options 5 days; OTC derivatives 10 days; cash equity, forwards and securities lending 2-10 days Cash BRL, Brazilian government bonds, gold, stocks and publicly traded share (unit) Type of collateral eligeble for margins certificates traded on B3, Brazilian deposit receipts (BDR) , banks LC and CD, bank letter of guarantee, ETF, shares in selected funds1 Margining system CORE - CloseOut Risk Evaluation Margin calculation level Calculates margin at the investor level (individuals who hold positions directly or funds). The clearing member's house position is deemed as an additional single client portfolio ¹ Non-resident principals are also allowed to deposit as collateral: US dollar, ADR, US Treasury securities and German Treasury securities. For non-resident principals 25 PUBLIC INFORMATION under Resolution 2,687, the only assets eligible for collateral are US dollars and US Treasury securities. INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION B3's Clearinghouses Safeguard Structures (Cont'd) Robustness that assures market integrity B3 S.A - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcao Clearing Risk Metrics Clearinghouses B3 (derivatives and equities) Clearing funds (CF) The Clearing Fund, which is part of the safeguard structure, is composed by variable contributions made by clearing members, (proportional to risk exposure) and fixed General approach for calibrating the size of the contribution made by B3. The BM&FBOVESPA Board conducts credit stress tests to assess guaranty funds the level of protection of the safeguards structure, which should be at least sufficient to cover the 2 largest exposures. 1) defaulting customer guarantees: linked to the defaulting broker and MC; (2) defaults from the defaulting customer linked to other brokers and / or other MCs, upon their authorization; (3) guarantees from the defaulting broker linked to the defaulting MC, including the minimum Waterfall order non-operating guarantee; (4) guarantees from the defaulting MC; (5) defaulting MC's contribution to the settlement fund; (6) B3's contribution to the settlement fund; (7) contribution from other defaulting MCs to the settlement fund; and (8) B3 housing exclusively dedicated to the chamber. The total amount of contributions made by the participant for reconstitution of the fund in any period of 20 working days is limited to 3 times the amount of the individual contribution Default fund replenishment following a default requested by the participant. If the contributions of the defaulting participants are used, the contributions made to replenish them may not be used to cover losses arising from or prior to the default in question. Default experience None PUBLIC INFORMATION B3 also owns and manages the Clearing House whose required guarantees represents only 0.13% of the total guarantees required by the BM&FBOVESPA Clearinghouse. 26 As Of August, 2019 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION B3 - Goodwill from the business combination of BM&F and Bovespa Status of the ongoing discussions Tax year (notices received) 2008-2009 (11/29/2010) 2010-2011 (04/02/2015) 2012-2013 (09/21/2017) 2014-2016 (10/18/2019) Notional amount under discussion (R$ bn - includes fines and interest) R$1.3 billion R$2.7 billion R$3.3 billion R$4.2 billion DRJ (local IRS) 10/21/2011 (partial impugnation) 04/27/2016 (partial impugnation) 08/03/2018 (partial impugnation) Administrative level CARF (IRS appeal - lower chamber) 05/09/2014 (3x3 votes) 06/21/2017 (5x3 votes) 10/16/2019 (7x1 votes) CARF (IRS appeal - higher chamber) 04/05/2017 (4x4 votes) 09/11/2019 (5x5 votes) Judiciary (three levels) 05/18/2020 (1st instance) (Unfavorable Decision)* PUBLIC INFORMATION *note: 05/18/2020 - Material Fact - https://apicatalog.mziq.com/filemanager/v2/d/5fd7b7d8-54a1-472d-8426-eb896ad8a3c4/4856ebae-dfe5-3ab4-d001-b1a2cb2df734?origin=2 27 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION OPERATING PERFORMANCE PUBLIC INFORMATION 28 28 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Listed - Equities ADTV1 Stock indices futures - ADV and RPC Average annual market cap and Turnover Velocity2 Investor Participation in volumes¹ ¹ Includes: cash and derivatives (options and forward) on equities. 2 Ratio of cash equities trading volume in the period to the average overall market capitalization in the same period. 29 PUBLIC INFORMATION INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Listed - FICC Average Daily Traded Volume - ADV Revenue Per Contract - RPC (Thousand of contracts) (BRL) Investor Participation in volumes1 Open Interest of derivatives contracts2 ¹ Considers mini-contracts2As of 2016 it does not consider OTC volume and starting from Jan/17, Mini contracts were weighted in its respective standard contracts: Equities, FX 30 PUBLIC INFORMATION and Commodities. INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION OTC Fixed Income - Volume (BRL trillion) Others - Volume (BRL trillion) Derivatives - Volume (BRL trillion) Treasury Direct PUBLIC INFORMATION 31 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Infrastructure for Financing and Technology, Data and Services Infrastructure for Financing 0.0% 0.0% 5.0% 56.6% 68.2% 65.4% 59.7% 66.5% 70.8% 73.6% 71,4% 62.7% 58.8% XX% Contracts System's market-share Technology, Data and Services Number of cash transfers (TED) processed (thousand) Average number of participants in OTC Market (thousand) PUBLIC INFORMATION 32 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Trading in ADRs of Brazilian companies End of CPMF Novo Mercado (Financial Transaction Tax) End of IOF Tax (2%) for Launch foreign investors (Dec. 2000) Sarbanes-Oxley Act (Dec. 2011) (Jul. 2002) Dec'18 20.9% 15.9% 5.0% 79.1 % 35.7% 43.4% Source: Bloomberg (in USD traded value of brazilian companies with ADRs programs level 2 and 3) PUBLIC INFORMATION 33 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION B3 - New pricing policies for the cash equities mark et Pricing tables were announced on jan-20 and will be implemented throughout the year Base-price* of trading and post-trading in the cash equities market Securities custody fees TODAY Current Rates (bps) Local Other Institucional investors Investors Trading 0.50 0.50 Post-Trading 2.00 2.75 (CCP e CSD) Total 2.50 3.25 NEW POLICIES Announced Rates (bps) All of the investors Trading0.60 CCP2.14 TTA0.26 Total 3.00 TODAY Up to R$9.28/month Custody account for residents maintenance fee R$115.83/month for non-residents Value in custody fee Progressive table Fee for processing Zero financial earnings NEW POLICIES Zero New Progresive table 0.12% of payout (cap of R$ 5,000/payout) Lower Rates for local funds

Progressive discount for all investors based on the total Market ADTV in the previous month

Unified post-trading tariffs Equalized rates for all

Progressive discount based on the consolidated ADTV per final user, which can be gathered into a master account, with a deeper table: easier to achieve bigger discounts

Segmentation in clearing (CCP) and Depositary (TTA) rates** Account maintenance fee in custody for locals and foreigners

Fee on the value in custody charged from a progressive table, with exemption for individuals with investments of up to R$300 thousand and foreign investors End of monthly custody account maintenance fee

Fee on the amount in custody charged from a new progressive table, with exemption for investments of up to R$20 thousand

New fees on the processing of earnings, with a cap of R$5,000 and exemption for individual with applications of up to R$20 thousand Other changes:  New table of additional discounts for day trade operations and introduction of the incentive program for large day traders  New fee for the process of withdrawing assets from the depository: 0.67% of the withdrawn asset's value. *Before the volume discount is applied 34 ** not valid to day trade INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION B3 - New pricing policies for the cash equities mark et Pricing tables were announced on jan-20 and will be implemented throughout the year Progressive table of trading and CCP tariffs (Non-day Trade) Monthly ADTV(R$) Trading CCP TTA Total From To tariff tariff (year 1)* From To 0.01 100.000,00 0.600 2.140 3.00 100,000.01 200.000,00 0.583 2.077 3.00 2.96 200,000.01 1.000.000,00 0.567 2.023 2.96 2.87 1,000,000.01 20.000.000,00 0.534 1.906 2.87 2.71 20,000,000.01 150.000.000,00 0.468 1.672 2.71 2.44 150,000,000.01 600.000.000,00 0.403 1.437 0.26 2.44 2.19 600,000,000.01 1.000.000.000,00 0.359 1.281 2.19 2.07 1,000,000,000.01 2.000.000.000,00 0.337 1.203 2.07 1.94 2,000,000,000.01 3.000.000.000,00 0.294 1.046 1.94 1.82 3,000,000,000.01 4.000.000.000,00 0.261 0.929 1.82 1.73 Acima de 4,000,000,000.00 0.217 0.773 1.73 - Reduction table for day-trade operations *The value of the TTA will be determined, for each year, based on the global ADTV of non-day trade operations of the previous year: Global ADTV TTA (R$ Bn) (bps) From To 0 12 0.260 12 16 0.225 16 20 0.190 20 24 0.170 24 28 0.140 Over 28 0.135 Progressive Rate Table on the value in custody fee Table of incentive program for large day traders  To participate in the program, the investor must formally request B3 to be included, via the customer service system  The investor's approval and maintenance in the program is subject to compliance with minimum requirements:  Maintain an ADTV of at least R$100 million  At least 90% in day trade operations  If the investor fails to comply with the minimum ADTV requirement while enrolled in the Program, he will not have access to the differentiated table PUBLIC INFORMATION 35 INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION 1Q20 EARNINGS PRESENTATION May 14th, 2020 PUBLIC INFORMATION INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Forward looking statements This presentation may contain certain statements that express the management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions about future events or results. Such statements are not historical fact, being based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data, and on current projections about the industries B3 operates in. The verbs "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "plan," "predict," "project," "target" and other similar verbs are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in this presentation and do not guarantee any future B3 performance. The factors that might affect performance include, but are not limited to: (i) market acceptance of B3 services; (ii) volatility related to (a) the Brazilian economy and securities markets and (b) the highly-competitive industries in which B3 operates; (iii) changes in (a) domestic and foreign legislation and taxation and (b) government policies related to the financial and securities markets; (iv) increasing competition from new entrants to the Brazilian markets; (v) ability to keep up with rapid changes in technological environment, including the implementation of enhanced functionality demanded by B3 customers; (vi) ability to maintain an ongoing process for introducing competitive new products and services, while maintaining the competitiveness of existing ones; (vii) ability to attract new customers in domestic and foreign jurisdictions; (viii) ability to expand the offer of B3 products in foreign jurisdictions. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information and data available as of the date they were made, B3 undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future development. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities where such offer or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law. No offering shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Brazilian Securities Commission CVM Instruction 400 of 2003, as amended. PUBLIC INFORMATION INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION 1Q20 Highlights - Operational Performance 1Q20 1Q20 / 1Q19 (%) Listed - Equities ADTV (R$ millions) 27,863.8 72.2% Equities Margin (bps) 4.119 -0.293 bps ADV (thousands of contracts) 2,175.8 70.3% Stock Indices Average RPC (R$) 1.120 31.0% ADV total (thousands of contracts) 4,958.3 57.8% Listed - Derivatives Average RPC (R$) 1.446 -15.4% OTC New issues (R$ bn) 2,583.7 21.8% Fixed Income Outstanding volume (R$ bn) 2,035.8 4.1% New transactions (R$ bn) 3,991.0 73.9% Derivatives Outstanding volume (R$ bn) 3,432.7 44.2% PUBLIC INFORMATION INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION 1Q20 Highlights - Financial Performance 1Q20 / 1Q19 1Q20 (%) R$ million Total revenue 2,125.238.7% Listed 1,506.8 57.7% OTC 245.5 2.0% Infrastructure for financing 104.3 -31.5% Technology, data and services 270.0 46.6% Net revenue 1,905.2 38.2% Adjusted expenses1 (273.8) 18.2% Recurring EBITDA1 1,569.3 61.6% Recurring EBITDA margin1 82.4% + 1.193 bps Financial Result (112.2) - Recurring net income2 1,156.6 57.0% ¹ See reconciliation at the appendix on slide 15. 2 See reconciliation on slide 16. PUBLIC INFORMATION INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Performance by segment Listed - equities (50% of total revenues) Revenue (R$ million) PUBLIC INFORMATION Performance (vs 1Q19): +67%  ADV of stock indices future contracts with 70% growth  Growth of 116% in the number of clients' accounts in the equity depository (incentives for brokerage firms reached R$28.7 million in 1Q20)  Revenue from Listing and services for issuers positively impacted by the activity in the local capital markets (4 IPOs and 5 follow-ons) INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Performance by segment Listed - equities Equities Depository Breakdown Avg. (R$bn) Individuals balance on the equities depository have continued to increase in the 1Q20

Although foreign investores have lowered their representativeness, they are still 41% of the total in Investor's participation on cash equities - PUBLIC INFORMATION INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Performance by segment Listed - FICC (21% of total revenues) Revenue (R$ million) Performance (vs 1Q19): +39%  Interest rates in BRL  Growth in the ADV partially offset by lower RPC (concentration in short-term contracts and more options contracts)  FX related contracts1  Growth in the ADV driven by the increase in Mini FX rate contracts along with the appreciation of the USD ¹ The average RPC of FX Rate and Interest Rate in USD contracts in 4Q19 takes into account the average PTAX closing price at the end of Sep'19, Oct'19 and Nov'19 (R$4.15), while the PUBLIC INFORMATION average RPC for 4Q18 takes into account the average PTAX closing price at the end of Sep'18, Oct'18 and Nov'18 (R$ 3.86). INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Performance by segment OTC (12% of total revenues) Revenue (R$ million) Performance (vs 1Q19): +2%  Fixed Income  Treasury Direct: revenue of R$ 40.1 million (vs R$ 20.3 million in 1Q19) Incentives in the expansion program are now classified as expenses  Increase in issuances of corporate debt offset by redemption of debentures issued by leasing companies¹  Derivatives  Increase in the financial volume and growth in outstanding volume, mainly in FX forward and swaps contracts ¹ In Oct'16, the Central Bank published a resolution prohibiting the execution, extension and renewal of REPOS with securities issued by companies linked to the same financial PUBLIC INFORMATION conglomerate, including debentures issued by leasing companies. INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Performance by segment Infrastructure for financing (5% of total revenues) Revenue (R$ million) 4 Revenue-linked expenses¹ Performance (vs 1Q19): -31% National Liens System (SNG)

1% growth in the number of financed vehicles

Contracts System

New model implemented in some states, in which the cost of the registering company is no longer included in the fees charged by B3 (lower revenue and lower revenue-linked expense), with a reduction in the net result to B3

Others

Positive impact from the acquisition of Portal de Documentos

¹ Considers only the revenue-linked expenses related to the Infrastructure for financing segment. PUBLIC INFORMATION INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Performance by segment Technology, data and services (13% of total revenues) Revenue (R$ million) PUBLIC INFORMATION Performance (vs 1T19): +47%  Technology and access  Increase in the number of clients in the OTC segment and addition of BLK revenues  Data and analytics  Positive impact from the appreciation of the US Dollar against the Real (approx. 47% of this revenue is linked to the US Dollar) INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Adjusted expenses1 (R$ million) Data processing: Third-party services Others³ Adjusted personnel² (+66.7%) (+0.7%) (-5.8%) Intensification of (+13.0%): reflecting projects and new new hires, ones consolidation of BLK and Portal de Documentos and the annual inflation adjustment1 to wages +18.2 % (in R$ million and % of Adjusted Data Third-party Others total adjusted expenses) personnel processing services 1Q20 169.0 (60.9%) 60.9 (22.3%) 15.8 (5.8%) 28.1 (10.2%) 1Q19 149.5 (64.6%) 36.5 (15.8%) 15.7 (6.8%) 29.8 (12.9%) ¹ Adjusted to exclude (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) long-termstock-based compensation (principal + payroll taxes); (iii) integration-related expenses; (iv) provisions and (v) revenue- PUBLIC INFORMATION linked expenses. ² Excludes the long-termstock-based compensation (principal + payroll taxes). 3 Includes expenses with communication, maintenance, taxes, board and committee members compensation and others. INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Financial highlights Cash and Financial Investments1 (R$ million) 11,523 10,793 9,350 Third-party Total Restricted and unrestricted 2 3 4 Financial Leverage and Debt Schedule Debt Amortization Schedule (R$ billion) and Financial Leverage5 0.9x LTM EBITDA B3's cash supports clearing activities and general corporate needs. Includes R$943 million in IoC and dividends already paid in Apr'20 and May'20 Third-party cash of R$ 3.2 bn is not considered as B3's own cash, but the Company earns interest on most of this cash balance 2020 guidance: Financial leverage of up to 1.5x Gross Debt / Recurring LTM EBITDA

Payout ratio between 120% and 150% of IFRS net income 1 There was a change in the manner that we present the Company's cash position and financial investments for an easier reconciliation with the financial statements 2 Includes earnings and PUBLIC INFORMATION rights on securities in custody. 3 Primarily composed of B3 Bank clients' deposits. 4 Does not include investments in Bolsa de Valores Mexicana, Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago, Bolsa de INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Valores de Colômbia, Bolsa de Valores de Lima and B3 Inova amounting to R$370.3 million in 4Q19. 5 Total Debt is net of derivative instruments Financial highlights Cash generation R$ million 1Q20 1Q19 Adjusted net cash from operating 1,468 1,038 activities¹ Net cash from investment 35 32 activities² Net cash from financing activities (91) (84) before distributions³ Cash generation (before distributions, capex and 1,412 986 acquisitions) Cash destination - 1Q20 (R$ million) 1,41 2 (51) 927 (434) 1Q20 cash Distributions Cash Capex related to the generated generation fiscal year 20204 and retained in the period ¹ Cash flow from operating activities, adjusted by the variation of financial investments and third-parties collateral. ² Cash flow from investment activities other than capex and acquisitions. ³ PUBLIC INFORMATION Cash flow from interest and amortization paid and debt issued in the period. 4Distributions include dividends, interest on capital (IoC) and share buyback. INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Appendix PUBLIC INFORMATION 49 Financial Statements Adjusted expenses reconciliation (R$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20/1Q19 4Q19 1Q20/4Q19 (%) (%) Expenses (597.8) (665.0) -10.1% (656.6) -8.9% (+) Depreciation and amortization 261.9 257.6 1.7% 257.8 1.6% (+) Long term stock based compensation 42.1 52.5 -19.8% 38.6 9.1% (+) Expenses related to the combination with Cetip - - - - - (+) Provisions (recurring and non-recurring) (21.1) 48.4 -143.5% 18.2 -215.9% (+) Revenue-linked expenses 41.1 74.9 -45.2% 30.1 36.3% Adjusted expenses (273.8) (231.6) 18.2% (311.8) -12.2% EBITDA reconciliation (R$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20/1Q19 4Q19 1Q20/4Q19 (%) (%) EBITDA 1,569.3 970.8 61.6% 1,179.9 33.0% (+) Expenses related to the combination with Cetip - - - - - (+) Non-recorring provisions - - - - - Recurring EBITDA 1,569.3 970.8 61.6% 1,179.9 33.0% Recurring EBITDA margin 82.4% 70.4% 1.193 bps 74.7% 763 bps PUBLIC INFORMATION INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Financial Statements Net income reconciliation (R$ million) 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20/1Q19 4Q19 1Q20/4Q19 (%) (%) Net income (attributable to shareholders) 1,025.6 606.2 69.2% 733.4 39.8% (+) Expenses related to the combination with Cetip - - - - - (+) Non-recurring provisions - - - - - (+) Impairment - - - - - (+) Amortization of intangibles from combination with Cetip 131.1 130.3 0.6% 130.9 0.1% Recurring net income 1,156.6 736.5 57.0% 864.5 33.8% (+) Deferred Tax (goodwill from Cetip combination) 119.6 119.6 - 119.6 - Recurring net income adjusted by goodwill tax benefit 1,276.3 856.1 49.1% 984.2 29.7% PUBLIC INFORMATION INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION Attachments Original document

