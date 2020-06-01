B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Institutional Presentation
06/01/2020 | 04:16am EDT
Investor Relations
Institutional presentation - 1Q20
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation may contain certain statements that express the management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions about future events or results. Such statements are not historical fact, being based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data, and on current projections about the industries B3 works in.
The verbs "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "plan," "predict," "project," "target" and other similar verbs are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in this presentation and do not guarantee any future B3 performance.
The factors that might affect performance include, but are not limited to: (i) market acceptance of B3 services; (ii) volatility related to (a) the Brazilian economy and securities markets and (b) the highly-competitive industries in which B3 operates; (iii) changes in (a) domestic and foreign legislation and taxation and (b) government policies related to the financial and securities markets; (iv) increasing competition from new entrants to the Brazilian markets; (v) ability to keep up with rapid changes in technological environment, including the implementation of enhanced functionality demanded by B3 customers; (vi) ability to maintain an ongoing process for introducing competitive new products and services, while maintaining the competitiveness of existing ones; (vii) ability to attract new customers in domestic and foreign jurisdictions; (viii) ability to expand the offer of B3 products in foreign jurisdictions.
All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information and data available as of the date they were made, and B3 undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future development.
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities where such offer or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law. No offering shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Brazilian Securities Commission CVM Instruction 400 of 2003, as amended.
B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Agenda
B3: Where we come from and highlights
Complete multi-asset and vertically integrated model: highly critical to users
Operational excellence, product development, innovation and focus on the client: long-term drivers of value
Solid financial profile and commitment to returning cash to shareholders
B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
The infrastructure that develops the market
1890
2007
2008
2010
Mar/17
Bolsa Livre
Demutualization and
Demutualization of
Acquisition of GRV by
Merger approval and
(BOVESPA's
IPOs of BOVESPA
Cetip
Cetip
creation of B3
predecessor) is
founded
and BM&F
1984
1986
2008
2009
May/16
Beginning of
Beginning of
BM&F and BOVESPA
Cetip's IPO
Agreement between
Cetip's
BM&F
merger - creation of
BM&FBOVESPA and
activities
activities
BM&FBOVESPA
Cetip (shareholders'
approval)
in 10 years
B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
The infrastructure that develops the market
Diversified and vertically integrated model
Single infrastructure integrated to the
financial system
Broadly held corporation with solid governance
R$80 billion in market capitalization¹
Revenue of R$6.6 billion in 2019
More than R$12.0 billion distributed to shareholders
¹ Updated as of May 14, 2020.
B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
B3 - Diversified Business Model
Diversity of products and services and exposure to different market dynamics
Revenue breakdown
Main services
Drivers and dynamics
(2019)
R$6.6 bn
Equity
Listing
Trading, clearing (CCP²), settlement
(SSS³) and depository (CSD4)
LISTED
Securities lending
FICC
Trading, clearing (CCP), settlement
(SSS)
Perspectives for the economy
Interest rate and FX volatility
Interest rate level
Number of issuers and investors
Risk appetite
Investors sophistication
Credit outstanding
International transactions (capital raising and trade)
Listed - equity
Listed - FICC¹
OTC
Infrastructure for financing
Technology, data and services
Trade repository (with or without CCP)
Credit growth
OTC
Volatility
Central depository (CSD) and custody
Interest rate level
INFRASTRUCTURE
Liens registration and controls
Vehicle sales
Repository and transmission of
Credit penetration
FOR FINANCING
information on loans
Process eletronification
TECHNOLOGY,
Platforms, connections, access and IT
Number of clients and services
DATA AND
services (all segments)
Market sophistication
SERVICES
Data and analytics (all segments)
Demand for new data and analytics solutions
¹ FICC - Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities. ²CCP - Central Counterparty. ³ SSS - Securities Settlement System. 4 CSD - Central Securities Depository,
Listed Market - Equity
Exposure to the economic cycle, interest rate and sophistication and risk appetite of investors
Revenue breakdown
(2019)
Cash - post-trading
Derivatives - trading and post-trading
Equity CSD
Securities lending
Listing and solutions for issuers
Other segments
Cash equity and derivatives on single stocks
ADTV (R$ bn)
Investors participation (2019)
Main price dynamics
Basis points (bps)
Discounts by volume (day traders and total value traded)
Main price dynamics
R$ per contract (RPC)
Discounts by volume
Listing, depository and securities lending
Issuers (end of period)
Investors (end of period; thousand)
Sec. Lending (average open positions; R$ bn)
¹ As of 2016 the Mini contracts volumes were weighted in its respective standard contracts.
Listed Market - FICC (Interest Rates, FX and Commodi ties)
Exposure to volatility, market sophistication and risk appetite of investors
Revenue breakdown
Interest rates in BRL
(2019)
ADV (thousand)
Investors participation (2019)
Main price dynamics
R$ per contract (RPC)
Price differentiation according
to the contracts' maturity
Discounts by volume
Main price dynamics
US$ per contract (RPC)
Price differentiation according to the contracts' maturity
Discounts by volume
Derivatives - Interest rates in USD
FX rates
Derivatives - FX rates
Main price dynamics
Derivatives - Commodities
US$ per contract (RPC)
FX spot
Discounts by volume
Other segments
¹ As of 2016 the Mini contracts volumes were weighted in its respective standard contracts.
OTC Market
Exposure to the local debt market development and market sophistication
Revenue breakdown
Fixed income instruments and other
(2019)
Bank funding (average stock; R$ bn)
Corporate bonds (average stock; R$ bn)
Investment funds quota (average stock; R$ bn)
Main price dynamics
Basis points (bps) on the initial registration (bank funding instruments)
Basis points (bps) on the outstanding volume
R$ per transaction (except Treasury Direct)
Incentive programs for brokers (Treasury Direct)
Discounts by volume
Derivatives
OTC derivatives
Other
Derivatives (average stock; R$ bn)
Structured Notes (average stock; R$ bn)
Main price dynamics
Other segments
Basis points (bps) on the initial
registration and outstanding volume
R$ per transaction
Cap according to the size of the
transaction
Discounts by volume
Infrastructure for Financing
Exposure to credit and economy growth
Revenue breakdown
National Liens System- SNG
(2019)
Number of vehicles sold (MM)
Number of vehicles financed (MM)
Price dynamics
R$ per lien
Discounts by volume
Revenue-linked expenses
Price dynamics
R$ per contract transmitted Discounts by volume
Revenue-linked expenses
Contracts Sytems
Other
Other segments
Real estate platform
Assessment of collaterals (integration between financial institutions and appraisers)
Connection to notary offices (registration collaterals - real estate)
Connection to the regulator (compliance with regulatory obligations)
Technology, data and services
Business diversification - data, analytics and other services for financial markets
Revenue breakdown
(2019)
Data and Analytics
Bank B3
Other
Other segments
Technology and access
Average number of clients¹ (thousand)
# electronic cash transfers (thousand)
Other services
Sinacor: mid and back office system for brokerage houses
Trading screens for buy side and sell side
Server Hosting (co-location)
analytics
for the infrastructure for financing segment
segments
Bank B3
Settlement bank
Back-officeservices for investment funds
Custody and representation for non-resident investors
Depositary institution of BDRs - Brazilian Depositary Receipts
¹ Only those participants who pay monthly utilization fees in the OTC market.
Growth Drivers - Equity and Debt Capital Markets Act ivity
The capital market's relevance shall continue to grow
Capital raised in the Brazilian market
BNDES disbursements
(R$ bn)
(R$ bn)
Outstanding banking credit for corporates
(R$ tn)
Source: BACEN
Source: Anbima
*Source: BNDES - *Updated as of 10/2019
Growth Drivers- Investors Allocation
Interest rate decline - demand for diversification and greater risk exposure
Institutional investors
Individuals
Investment funds (End of period; R$ bn)
Number of Investors (End of period; thousand)
Pension funds (End of period; R$ bn)
Investment Allocation (End of period; R$ bn)
* Updated until 10/2019
Sources: Anbima, ABRAPP and B3
B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
IT Infrastructure investments
Ensuring the smooth functioning of markets
R$2.1 billion invested in the last 7 years
Operational excellence and high-quality services are important competitive advantages
Combined investment
(R$ millions; Combined information)
Main infrastructure projects deployed over recent years
(2013-2019)
PUMA Trading System: low-latency and high-capacity multi- asset and multi-market trading platform
B3 Clearinghouse: single infrastructure and risk / margin model for derivatives (listed and OTC) and equities
New Data Center: scale to comprise own structure and client's (co-location)
Upgrades on IT infrastructure
Relocation and consolidation of Data Centers
Register platform for the Real Estate market
Upgrades on trading infrastructure - PUMA (DR site)
Market Data
RLP - Retail Liquidity Provider
(2020 Budget)
Renovation of corporate facilities
Technological Updates
Product Development
Products Development
Portfolio expansion; roadmap of developments aligned with clients
Segments
Drivers
Examples
LISTED
OTC
Trading screen for securities lending
Enhancements to existing products
Single-stocks futures
New execution functionalities
New order types in the trading system
Risk management and operational efficiency
Settlement cycle in T+2 and pre-trading risk controls
Regulatory-driven adjustments
Fixed income ETFs
Currency and equity-based indices futures and BDRs
Covered bonds (LIG)
Risk management and operational efficiency
Registration of receivables
Fixed income trading system
Regulatory-driven adjustments
OTC derivatives and structured notes (functionalities, services and
products)
INFRASTRUCTURE FOR FINANCING
Services in the vehicles financing value chain
Real estate platform
Acquisition of Portal de Documentos Enhancements to the Real Estate platform
TECHNOLOGY, DATA AND SERVICES
Adding more value to data
New analytic solutions
DATAWISE and UP2DATA iMercado
KYC services (surveillance)
Analytics and services for the credit origination
B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Financial robustness
Summary of income statement¹
Net revenues
Adj. expenses²
Adj. EBITDA³
Recurr. net income
(R$ MM; % of change)
(R$ MM; % of change)
(R$ MM; % of change)
(R$ MM; % of change)
+166.5%
+51.7%
+77.9%
Revenue growth,
Expenses growth
Strong cash
Return of major
despite macro crisis
below inflation
generation
part of earnings
in Brazil
to shareholders
¹ Combined managerial information. ² Adjusted to (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) long-termstock-based compensation (principal + payroll taxes); (iii) integration-related expenses; (iv)
revenue-linked expenses; and (iv) provisions. ³ Adjusted to: (i) integration-related expenses (ii) non-recurring provisions and (iii) other non-recurring items.
Focus on expense control
Historical adjusted expenses¹
(Combined information; R$ MM)
2019 adjusted expenses breakdown
(Combined information)
¹Expenses adjusted to: (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) long-termstock-based compensation (principal + payroll taxes); (iii) expenses connected to the business combination with Cetip; (iv) revenue-linked expenses; and (v) provisions (Source: IBGE).
Appendix
APPENDIX
Management & Board of Directors
Board of Directors
Board of Directors
Audit committee
Corporate governance and Nomination committee
Product & pricing committee
Personnel and Compensation committee
Risk and financial committee
Current BD composition
Antonio Quintella (Chairperson)
Former CEO of Credit Suisse Brasil and Americas; founder of Canvas Asset Management
Ana Carla Abrão Costa (Vice-Chairperson)
Partner and Market Leader Latin America for Oliver Wyman Consulting
Edgar da Silva Ramos
Partner of brokerage houses and former Chairman of Cetip
Florian Bartunek
Partner and CIO at Constellation Asset Management
Guilherme Affonso Ferreira
Founder and Partner of Teorema Asset Management
José Lucas Ferreira de Melo
Former VP of Unibanco, Former auditor of PWC, Former Director of Cetip
Claudia Farkouh Prado
Senior Member of the Board of Directors of Baker McKenzie Global Law Firm
Maurício Machado de Minas
Member of the board Banco Bradesco and IBM corporation
Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon
Former C-level executive of Itaú
José Berenguer Neto
CEO of JP Morgan Brazil
José Roberto Machado Filho
C- level Executive of Santander and Former Director of Cetip
Independent members
Linked to
market participant
Management & Board of Directors
Executive Board
Chief Executive Officer
GILSON FINKELSZTAIN
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Product and
Chief Technology
Client Officer
Officer
CÍCERO
DANIEL
JUCA
RODRIGO
VIEIRA
SONDER
ANDRADE
NARDONI
Executive Director of
the Financing Unit
MARCOS
FERREIRA
Corporate governance and ownership structure
Broadly-held Corporation with solid corporate governance structure
Sound corporate governance practices
Listed at Novo Mercado (voting shares only and other shareholders' rights, transparency, etc.)
Board of Directors:
Majority independent, including the chairman (regulatory requirement)
Other Board members are linked to market participants (not connected to controlling group or management)
Board of Directors and its Committees have clearly-defined activities
Management compensation aligned with Company's performance and strategic objectives, as well as with shareholders' long-term interests
Solid risk management and internal control structures and policies
B3's Clearinghouses Safeguard Structures
Robustness that assures market integrity
B3 S.A - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcao Clearing Risk Metrics
¹ Includes: cash and derivatives (options and forward) on equities. 2 Ratio of cash equities trading volume in the period to the average overall market capitalization in the same period.
29
Listed - FICC
Average Daily Traded Volume - ADV
Revenue Per Contract - RPC
(Thousand of contracts)
(BRL)
Investor Participation in volumes1
Open Interest of derivatives contracts2
¹ Considers mini-contracts2As of 2016 it does not consider OTC volume and starting from Jan/17, Mini contracts were weighted in its respective standard contracts: Equities, FX
30
and Commodities.
OTC
Fixed Income - Volume
(BRL trillion)
Others - Volume
(BRL trillion)
Derivatives - Volume
(BRL trillion)
Treasury Direct
Infrastructure for Financing and Technology, Data and Services
Infrastructure for Financing
0.0%
0.0%
5.0%
56.6%
68.2%
65.4%
59.7%
66.5%
70.8%
73.6%
71,4%
62.7%
58.8%
XX%
Contracts System's market-share
Technology, Data and Services
Number of cash transfers (TED) processed (thousand)
Average number of participants in OTC Market (thousand)
Trading in ADRs of Brazilian companies
End of CPMF
Novo Mercado
(Financial
Transaction Tax)
End of IOF Tax (2%) for
Launch
foreign investors
(Dec. 2000)
Sarbanes-Oxley Act
(Dec. 2011)
(Jul. 2002)
Dec'18 20.9%
15.9%
5.0%
79.1 %
35.7%
43.4%
Source: Bloomberg (in USD traded value of brazilian companies with ADRs programs level 2 and 3)
B3 - New pricing policies for the cash equities mark et
Pricing tables were announced on jan-20 and will be implemented throughout the year
Base-price* of trading and post-trading in the cash equities market
Securities custody fees
TODAY
Current Rates (bps)
Local
Other
Institucional
investors
Investors
Trading
0.50
0.50
Post-Trading
2.00
2.75
(CCP e CSD)
Total
2.50
3.25
NEW POLICIES
Announced Rates (bps)
All of the investors
Trading0.60
CCP2.14
TTA0.26
Total
3.00
TODAY
Up to R$9.28/month
Custody account
for residents
maintenance fee
R$115.83/month for
non-residents
Value in custody fee
Progressive table
Fee for processing
Zero
financial earnings
NEW POLICIES
Zero
New Progresive table
0.12% of payout
(cap of R$ 5,000/payout)
Lower Rates for local funds
Progressive discount for all investors based on the total Market ADTV in the previous month
Unified post-trading tariffs
Equalized rates for all
Progressive discount based on the consolidated ADTV per final user, which can be gathered into a master account, with a deeper table: easier to achieve bigger discounts
Segmentation in clearing (CCP) and Depositary (TTA) rates**
Account maintenance fee in custody for locals and foreigners
Fee on the value in custody charged from a progressive table, with exemption for individuals with investments of up to R$300 thousand and foreign investors
End of monthly custody account maintenance fee
Fee on the amount in custody charged from a new progressive table, with exemption for investments of up to R$20 thousand
New fees on the processing of earnings, with a cap of R$5,000 and exemption for individual with applications of up to R$20 thousand
Other changes:
New table of additional discounts for day trade operations and introduction of the incentive program for large day traders
New fee for the process of withdrawing assets from the depository: 0.67% of the withdrawn asset's value.
*Before the volume discount is applied
** not valid to day trade
B3 - New pricing policies for the cash equities mark et
Pricing tables were announced on jan-20 and will be implemented throughout the year
Progressive table of trading and CCP tariffs (Non-day Trade)
Monthly ADTV(R$)
Trading
CCP
TTA
Total
From
To
tariff
tariff
(year 1)*
From
To
0.01
100.000,00
0.600
2.140
3.00
100,000.01
200.000,00
0.583
2.077
3.00
2.96
200,000.01
1.000.000,00
0.567
2.023
2.96
2.87
1,000,000.01
20.000.000,00
0.534
1.906
2.87
2.71
20,000,000.01
150.000.000,00
0.468
1.672
2.71
2.44
150,000,000.01
600.000.000,00
0.403
1.437
0.26
2.44
2.19
600,000,000.01
1.000.000.000,00
0.359
1.281
2.19
2.07
1,000,000,000.01
2.000.000.000,00
0.337
1.203
2.07
1.94
2,000,000,000.01
3.000.000.000,00
0.294
1.046
1.94
1.82
3,000,000,000.01
4.000.000.000,00
0.261
0.929
1.82
1.73
Acima de 4,000,000,000.00
0.217
0.773
1.73
-
Reduction table for day-trade operations
*The value of the TTA will be determined, for each year, based on the global ADTV of non-day trade operations of the previous year:
Global ADTV
TTA
(R$ Bn)
(bps)
From
To
0
12
0.260
12
16
0.225
16
20
0.190
20
24
0.170
24
28
0.140
Over 28
0.135
Progressive Rate Table on the value in custody fee
Table of incentive program for large day traders
To participate in the program, the investor must formally request B3 to be included, via the customer service system
The investor's approval and maintenance in the program is subject to compliance with minimum requirements:
Maintain an ADTV of at least R$100 million
At least 90% in day trade operations
If the investor fails to comply with the minimum ADTV requirement while enrolled in the Program, he will not have access to the differentiated table
1Q20 EARNINGS PRESENTATION
May 14th, 2020
1Q20 Highlights - Operational Performance
1Q20
1Q20 / 1Q19
(%)
Listed - Equities
ADTV (R$ millions)
27,863.8
72.2%
Equities
Margin (bps)
4.119
-0.293 bps
ADV (thousands of contracts)
2,175.8
70.3%
Stock Indices
Average RPC (R$)
1.120
31.0%
ADV total (thousands of contracts)
4,958.3
57.8%
Listed - Derivatives
Average RPC (R$)
1.446
-15.4%
OTC
New issues (R$ bn)
2,583.7
21.8%
Fixed Income
Outstanding volume (R$ bn)
2,035.8
4.1%
New transactions (R$ bn)
3,991.0
73.9%
Derivatives
Outstanding volume (R$ bn)
3,432.7
44.2%
1Q20 Highlights - Financial Performance
1Q20 / 1Q19
1Q20
(%)
R$ million
Total revenue
2,125.238.7%
Listed
1,506.8
57.7%
OTC
245.5
2.0%
Infrastructure for financing
104.3
-31.5%
Technology, data and services
270.0
46.6%
Net revenue
1,905.2
38.2%
Adjusted expenses1
(273.8)
18.2%
Recurring EBITDA1
1,569.3
61.6%
Recurring EBITDA margin1
82.4%
+ 1.193 bps
Financial Result
(112.2)
-
Recurring net income2
1,156.6
57.0%
¹ See reconciliation at the appendix on slide 15. 2 See reconciliation on slide 16.
Performance by segment
Listed - equities (50% of total revenues)
Revenue (R$ million)
Performance (vs 1Q19): +67%
ADV of stock indices future contracts with 70% growth
Growth of 116% in the number of clients' accounts in the equity depository (incentives for brokerage firms reached R$28.7 million in 1Q20)
Revenue from Listing and services for issuers positively impacted by the activity in the local capital markets (4 IPOs and 5 follow-ons)
Performance by segment
Listed - equities
Equities Depository Breakdown
Avg. (R$bn)
Individuals balance on the equities depository have continued to increase in the 1Q20
Although foreign investores have lowered their representativeness, they are still 41% of the total in
Investor's participation on
cash equities
-
Performance by segment
Listed - FICC (21% of total revenues)
Revenue (R$ million)
Performance (vs 1Q19): +39%
Interest rates in BRL
Growth in the ADV partially offset by lower RPC (concentration in short-term contracts and more options contracts)
FX related contracts1
Growth in the ADV driven by the increase in Mini FX rate contracts along with the appreciation of the USD
¹ The average RPC of FX Rate and Interest Rate in USD contracts in 4Q19 takes into account the average PTAX closing price at the end of Sep'19, Oct'19 and Nov'19 (R$4.15), while the
average RPC for 4Q18 takes into account the average PTAX closing price at the end of Sep'18, Oct'18 and Nov'18 (R$ 3.86).
Performance by segment
OTC (12% of total revenues)
Revenue (R$ million)
Performance (vs 1Q19): +2%
Fixed Income
Treasury Direct: revenue of R$ 40.1 million (vs R$ 20.3 million in 1Q19) Incentives in the expansion program are now classified as expenses
Increase in issuances of corporate debt offset by redemption of debentures issued by leasing companies¹
Derivatives
Increase in the financial volume and growth in outstanding volume, mainly in FX forward and swaps contracts
¹ In Oct'16, the Central Bank published a resolution prohibiting the execution, extension and renewal of REPOS with securities issued by companies linked to the same financial
conglomerate, including debentures issued by leasing companies.
Performance by segment
Infrastructure for financing (5% of total revenues)
Revenue (R$ million)
4
Revenue-linked expenses¹
Performance (vs 1Q19): -31%
National Liens System (SNG)
1% growth in the number of financed vehicles
Contracts System
New model implemented in some states, in which the cost of the registering company is no longer included in the fees charged by B3 (lower revenue and lower revenue-linked expense), with a reduction in the net result to B3
Others
Positive impact from the acquisition of Portal de Documentos
¹ Considers only the revenue-linked expenses related to the Infrastructure for financing segment.
Performance by segment
Technology, data and services (13% of total revenues)
Revenue (R$ million)
Performance (vs 1T19): +47%
Technology and access
Increase in the number of clients in the OTC segment and addition of BLK revenues
Data and analytics
Positive impact from the appreciation of the US Dollar against the Real (approx. 47% of this revenue is linked to the US Dollar)
Adjusted expenses1
(R$ million)
Data processing:
Third-party services
Others³
Adjusted personnel²
(+66.7%)
(+0.7%)
(-5.8%)
Intensification of
(+13.0%): reflecting
projects and new
new hires,
ones
consolidation of BLK
and Portal de
Documentos and the
annual inflation
adjustment1 to wages
+18.2
%
(in R$ million and % of
Adjusted
Data
Third-party
Others
total adjusted expenses)
personnel
processing
services
1Q20
169.0 (60.9%)
60.9 (22.3%)
15.8 (5.8%)
28.1 (10.2%)
1Q19
149.5 (64.6%)
36.5 (15.8%)
15.7 (6.8%)
29.8 (12.9%)
¹ Adjusted to exclude (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) long-termstock-based compensation (principal + payroll taxes); (iii) integration-related expenses; (iv) provisions and (v) revenue-
PUBLIC INFORMATION linked expenses. ² Excludes the long-termstock-based compensation (principal + payroll taxes). 3 Includes expenses with communication, maintenance, taxes, board and committee
members compensation and others.
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Financial highlights
Cash and Financial Investments1(R$ million)
11,523
10,793
9,350
Third-party
Total
Restricted and
unrestricted
2
3
4
Financial Leverage and Debt Schedule
Debt Amortization Schedule (R$ billion) and Financial Leverage5
0.9x LTM EBITDA
B3's cash supports clearing activities and general corporate needs. Includes R$943 million in IoC and dividends already paid in Apr'20 and May'20
Third-party cash of R$ 3.2 bn is not considered as B3's own cash, but the Company earns interest on most of this cash balance
2020 guidance:
Financial leverage of up to 1.5x Gross Debt / Recurring LTM EBITDA
Payout ratio between 120% and 150% of IFRS net income
1 There was a change in the manner that we present the Company's cash position and financial investments for an easier reconciliation with the financial statements 2 Includes earnings and
Sources: Anbima, ABRAPP and B3
Valores de Colômbia, Bolsa de Valores de Lima and B3 Inova amounting to R$370.3 million in 4Q19. 5 Total Debt is net of derivative instruments
Financial highlights
Cash generation
R$ million
1Q20
1Q19
Adjusted net cash from
operating
1,468
1,038
activities¹
Net cash from investment
35
32
activities²
Net cash from financing
activities
(91)
(84)
before distributions³
Cash generation (before
distributions, capex and
1,412
986
acquisitions)
Cash destination - 1Q20 (R$ million)
1,41
2
(51)
927
(434)
1Q20 cash
Distributions
Cash
Capex
related to the
generated
generation
fiscal year 20204
and retained
in the period
¹ Cash flow from operating activities, adjusted by the variation of financial investments and third-parties collateral. ² Cash flow from investment activities other than capex and acquisitions. ³
Appendix
Financial Statements
Adjusted expenses reconciliation (R$ million)
1Q20
1Q19
1Q20/1Q19
4Q19
1Q20/4Q19
(%)
(%)
Expenses
(597.8)
(665.0)
-10.1%
(656.6)
-8.9%
(+) Depreciation and amortization
261.9
257.6
1.7%
257.8
1.6%
(+) Long term stock based compensation
42.1
52.5
-19.8%
38.6
9.1%
(+) Expenses related to the combination with Cetip
-
-
-
-
-
(+) Provisions (recurring and non-recurring)
(21.1)
48.4
-143.5%
18.2
-215.9%
(+) Revenue-linked expenses
41.1
74.9
-45.2%
30.1
36.3%
Adjusted expenses
(273.8)
(231.6)
18.2%
(311.8)
-12.2%
EBITDA reconciliation (R$ million)
1Q20
1Q19
1Q20/1Q19
4Q19
1Q20/4Q19
(%)
(%)
EBITDA
1,569.3
970.8
61.6%
1,179.9
33.0%
(+) Expenses related to the combination with Cetip
-
-
-
-
-
(+) Non-recorring provisions
-
-
-
-
-
Recurring EBITDA
1,569.3
970.8
61.6%
1,179.9
33.0%
Recurring EBITDA margin
82.4%
70.4%
1.193 bps
74.7%
763 bps
Financial Statements
Net income reconciliation (R$ million)
1Q20
1Q19
1Q20/1Q19
4Q19
1Q20/4Q19
(%)
(%)
Net income (attributable to shareholders)
1,025.6
606.2
69.2%
733.4
39.8%
(+) Expenses related to the combination with Cetip
-
-
-
-
-
(+) Non-recurring provisions
-
-
-
-
-
(+) Impairment
-
-
-
-
-
(+) Amortization of intangibles from combination with Cetip
131.1
130.3
0.6%
130.9
0.1%
Recurring net income
1,156.6
736.5
57.0%
864.5
33.8%
(+) Deferred Tax (goodwill from Cetip combination)
119.6
119.6
-
119.6
-
Recurring net income adjusted by goodwill tax benefit
