B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Internal Regulation of Personnel and Compensation Committee

INTERNAL REGULATION OF PERSONNEL AND COMPENSATION COMMITTEE

CHAPTER I

THE PERSONNEL AND COMPENSATION COMMITTEE

Article 1 The Personnel and Compensation Committee ("Committee") is a permanent advisory board committee bound to the Board of Directors and governed by the applicable law and regulations and the Bylaws of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") and this Internal Regulation ("Regulation").

Article 2 The Committee reports to the Board of Directors and operates independently from the Management of the Company.

CHAPTER II

COMPOSITION OF THE COMMITTEE

Article 3 The Committee shall be composed up to four (4) independent members, whereas at least two (2) shall be Independent and Unbound directors, all with a two-year term of office and the possibility of being appointed for equal and consecutive terms of office.

1º. The member of the Committee exercises a non-delegable function to be performed with duty of care and loyalty, thus requiring them to avoid any conflict of interest which may jeopardize the interests of the Company and the shareholders.

§2º.In the event of vacancy of a member of the Committee, the Board of Directors shall appoint a replacement member pursuant to the provisions set forth in the caput above.

Article 4 The candidate for the Committee shall meet the following conditions, in addition to requirements set forth herein: