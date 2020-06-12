B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Internal Regulation of the Pricing and Products Advisory Com...

RULES OF PROCEDURE OF THE PRICING AND PRODUCTS ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CHAPTER I

THE PRICING AND PRODUCTS COMMITTEE

Article 1. The Pricing and Products Committee ("Committee") is a permanent advisory statutory body directly linked to the Board of Directors and governed by the applicable legislation and regulations, by the Corporate Bylaws of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company"), and by t hese Rules of Procedure ("Rules").

Article 2. The Committee shall report to the Board of Directors, acting independently of the Company's Executive Board.

Article 3 The principal objective of the Committee is to ensure the participation of B3 customers in the establishment of prices and trade policies regarding the products and services offered by the Committed Parties (including, among other, products and services relating to the stock exchange market, organized over-the- counter market, and support to credit transactions), by supporting and actively contributing to the decisions made by the Board of Directors regarding price and trade policies.

CHAPTER II

THE STRUCTURE OF THE COMMITTEE

Article 4. The Committee is comprised of a minimum of six (6) and a maximum of nine (9) members, of which 2 are Independent and Unbounded Directors, while up to 7 external members are designated among individuals (a) with notorious knowledge in treasury products, credit transactions and funds management; and

representing Brazilian or international financial institutions, all selected by the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee and nominated by the Company's Board of Directors for a two-year term, reelection being permitted.