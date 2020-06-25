Log in
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão    B3SA3

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 06/25
55 BRL   +4.46%
05:44pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Minutes - BDM - 06/25/2020
PU
06/22B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Partnership
PU
06/22B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Evolution of Individual Investors
PU
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Minutes - BDM - 06/25/2020

06/25/2020 | 05:44pm EDT

B3 S.A.-BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

National Corporate Taxpayers Register (CNPJ) No. 09.346.601/0001-25

Company Registry No. (NIRE) 35.300.351.452

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON JUNE 25th, 2020

1. Date, Time and Place:On June 25th, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., through videoconference call, considered as being held at the registered office of the Company located in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Praça Antonio Prado, nº. 48, Centro.

2. Attendances:Messrs. Antonio Carlos Quintella - Chairman, Ana Carla Abrão Costa, Claudia Farkouh Prado, Edgar da Silva Ramos, Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon, Florian Bartunek, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, José de Menezes Berenguer, José Lucas Ferreira de Melo, José Roberto Machado Filho and Mauricio Machado de Minas-Directors.

3. Presiding Board:Mr. Antonio Carlos Quintella - Chairman; and Ms. Iael Lukower - Secretary.

4. Resolutions taken based on the supporting documents filed atthe Company'shead office, and these minutes were authorized to be drawn up as a summary:

4.1.Based on article 57 of the Bylaws, to approve thepayment to the Company'sshareholders of interest on equity on the value of R$300,000,000.00, equivalent to the gross amount of R$0.14680257 per share, which payment shall be made at the net amount of R$0.12478218 per share, already net of Withholding Income Tax (IRRF) of 15% on the amount of interest on equity, except for shareholders subject to differentiated taxation or exempt from said taxation, being registered the favorable opinion of the Fiscal Council, considering:

4.1.1.the amount paid as interest on equity, in accordance with article 9, of Law No. 9.249/95, shall be imputed to the mandatory dividends for the fiscal year of 2020, pursuant to the applicable law;

4.1.2.the amounts per share are an estimate and may be changed due to the disposal oftreasury shares to meet the Company's Stock Award Plan or other share-based plans;

4.1.3.the aforementioned payments shall be made on August 7, 2020, and calculated based on the shareholding position as of June 30, 2020; and

4.1.4.the Company's shares shall be traded under the "with" interest on equity conditionuntil June 30, 2020, and under the "ex" interest on equity condition as fromJuly 1st, 2020.

4.2.To approve that the Company issues a Bank Credit Contract in favor of Itaú Unibanco S.A. ("Itaú"), in the principal total amount of R$ 1,500,000,000.00 (one billion five hundred million Reais), with a three-year maturity as from the issuance date, payment of half-yearly interest payment as well as principal payment in a single portion in the maturity date, considering the resources received by the Company shall be solely used for the ordinary conduction of its businesses;

(Continuation of the minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of B3 S.A.-Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, held on

June 25th, 2020)

4.2.1.To authorize the Management of the Company, and/or the attorneys-in-fact, to execute all necessary acts related to the issuance of the Bank Credit Contract, including the negotiation and execution of the Contract, as well as any other necessary document, considering the abovementioned conditions; and

4.2.2.To ratify any and all acts already conducted regarding the deliberations on items 4.2 and 4.2.1 above.

5. Adjournment:There being no further business to be discussed, these minutes were drawn up to be approved and signed by all attending Directors. São Paulo, June 25th, 2020. (sgd) Antonio Carlos Quintella - Chairman, Ana Carla Abrão Costa, Claudia Farkouh Prado, Edgar da Silva Ramos, Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon, Florian Bartunek, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, José de Menezes Berenguer, José Lucas Ferreira de Melo and José Roberto Machado Filho.

This is an exact copy of the minutes recorded in the relevant register.

Antonio Carlos Quintella

Chairman

Iael Lukower

Secretary

Disclaimer

B3 SA - – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 21:43:04 UTC
