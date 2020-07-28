B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - 2Q20 Earnings Results Schedule

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Federal Taxpayer No. CNPJ 09.346.601/0001-25
Company Registration No. (NIRE) 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
2Q20 Earnings Results Schedule
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3") hereby informs the earnings results of the second quarter of 2020 (2Q20) schedule.
2Q20 Earnings Results
Reporting: Thursday, August 13, 2020, after the trading session.
Conference Call in English
Date: August 14, 2020
Hour: 10 pm (BrT) / 09 am (NY)
Phone Numbers:
Brazil: (+55) 11 4210-1803
(+55) 11 3181-8565
Toll Free: (+1) 844 204-8942
Dial-in: (+1) 412 717-9627
Password: B3
Live webcast and the slide presentation: https://choruscall.websiteseguro.com/b3/2q20.htm
São Paulo, July 28, 2020
Daniel Sonder
Chief Financial Officer
Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-5739/5165/4129/7935/4490|| RI@B3.COM.BR
