B3 Brasil Bolsa Balcao : 036-2020-VOP-External Communication

March 27, 2020 036/2020-VOP

E X T E R N A L C O M M U N I C A T I O N

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: Inclusion and Exclusion of Customer Names on the List of Defaulters

We hereby inform you that, according to information received from a market participant, Josue Goncalves Da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 059.524.638-94) and Rodrigo Fernandes Da Paixao (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 701.278.241-20) have failed to settle transactions carried out at B3.

We also inform you that, according to information received from a market participant, Gabriel Harrison Dias da Rocha (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 026.579.141-

and Leonardo Fernandes Alves (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 075.067.617-50) are no longer on the list of defaulters.

Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto

Chief Operating Officer