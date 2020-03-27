Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO

(B3SA3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B3 Brasil Bolsa Balcao : 036-2020-VOP-External Communication

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 06:33pm EDT

March 27, 2020 036/2020-VOP

E X T E R N A L C O M M U N I C A T I O N

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: Inclusion and Exclusion of Customer Names on the List of Defaulters

We hereby inform you that, according to information received from a market participant, Josue Goncalves Da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 059.524.638-94) and Rodrigo Fernandes Da Paixao (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 701.278.241-20) have failed to settle transactions carried out at B3.

We also inform you that, according to information received from a market participant, Gabriel Harrison Dias da Rocha (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 026.579.141-

  1. and Leonardo Fernandes Alves (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 075.067.617-50) are no longer on the list of defaulters.

Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto

Chief Operating Officer

Disclaimer

B3 SA - – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 22:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO
06:33pB3 BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO : 036-2020-VOP-External Communication
PU
03/20B3 BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO : 009-2020-VPC-External Communication
PU
03/18B3 BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO : 036-2020-PRE-Circular Letter
PU
03/18B3 BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO : 035-2020-PRE-Circular Letter
PU
2019EXCLUSIVE : Petrobras eyes exit from Brazil bourse's good governance program - s..
RE
2018Goldman, Morgan Stanley gain clout in Brazil as NY IPOs grow
RE
2018Brazilian regulator sets May 18 to bid in Eletropaulo auction
RE
2018BRF shareholders with 1/3 stake agree on next board of directors
RE
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 6 734 M
EBIT 2020 4 063 M
Net income 2020 3 360 M
Finance 2020 6 644 M
Yield 2020 4,97%
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2021 9,41x
Capitalization 75 521 M
Chart B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO
Duration : Period :
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 51,86  BRL
Last Close Price 36,91  BRL
Spread / Highest target 62,6%
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%15 767
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-13.75%44 176
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.57%37 609
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-5.47%31 054
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-10.52%25 352
NASDAQ-12.40%15 481
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group