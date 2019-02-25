Baader Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
25.02.2019 / 09:17
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Oliver
|Last name(s):
|Riedel
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005088108
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.30 EUR
|5200.00 EUR
|1.42 EUR
|1420.00 EUR
|1.295 EUR
|2139.34 EUR
|1.42 EUR
|2019.24 EUR
|1.30 EUR
|3052.40 EUR
|1.42 EUR
|1011.04 EUR
|1.30 EUR
|2147.60 EUR
|1.42 EUR
|1118.96 EUR
|1.30 EUR
|3052.40 EUR
|1.42 EUR
|4561.04 EUR
|1.335 EUR
|756.945 EUR
|1.34 EUR
|1691.08 EUR
|1.35 EUR
|4050.00 EUR
|1.35 EUR
|230.85 EUR
|1.35 EUR
|1169.10 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|1.3448 EUR
|33619.9950 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baader Bank AG
|
|Weihenstephaner Str. 4
|
|85716 Unterschleissheim
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.baaderbank.de
|
49149 25.02.2019