Baader Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
02/25/2019 | 03:20am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.02.2019 / 09:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Riedel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Baader Bank AG

b) LEI
529900JFOPPEDUR61H13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.30 EUR 5200.00 EUR
1.42 EUR 1420.00 EUR
1.295 EUR 2139.34 EUR
1.42 EUR 2019.24 EUR
1.30 EUR 3052.40 EUR
1.42 EUR 1011.04 EUR
1.30 EUR 2147.60 EUR
1.42 EUR 1118.96 EUR
1.30 EUR 3052.40 EUR
1.42 EUR 4561.04 EUR
1.335 EUR 756.945 EUR
1.34 EUR 1691.08 EUR
1.35 EUR 4050.00 EUR
1.35 EUR 230.85 EUR
1.35 EUR 1169.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.3448 EUR 33619.9950 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


25.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Internet: www.baaderbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49149  25.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
