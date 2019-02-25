Baader Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.02.2019 / 09:17

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Riedel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Baader Bank AG

b) LEI

529900JFOPPEDUR61H13

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.30 EUR 5200.00 EUR 1.42 EUR 1420.00 EUR 1.295 EUR 2139.34 EUR 1.42 EUR 2019.24 EUR 1.30 EUR 3052.40 EUR 1.42 EUR 1011.04 EUR 1.30 EUR 2147.60 EUR 1.42 EUR 1118.96 EUR 1.30 EUR 3052.40 EUR 1.42 EUR 4561.04 EUR 1.335 EUR 756.945 EUR 1.34 EUR 1691.08 EUR 1.35 EUR 4050.00 EUR 1.35 EUR 230.85 EUR 1.35 EUR 1169.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.3448 EUR 33619.9950 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-02-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

