BAADER BANK AG

(BWB)
Baader Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/01/2019 | 05:00am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.08.2019 / 10:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Riedel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Baader Bank AG

b) LEI
529900JFOPPEDUR61H13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.06 EUR 1060.00 EUR
1.10 EUR 2332.00 EUR
1.09 EUR 2644.34 EUR
1.10 EUR 1181.40 EUR
1.10 EUR 1650.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.0921 EUR 8867.7400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-31; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


01.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Internet: www.baaderbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52947  01.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
