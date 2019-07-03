Log in
Baader Bank : Christoph Mast succeeds Nils Niermann on Baader Bank's Supervisory Board

07/03/2019 | 10:15am EDT

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Christoph Mast succeeds Nils Niermann on Baader Bank's Supervisory Board

03.07.2019 / 16:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release:

Christoph Mast succeeds Nils Niermann on Baader Bank's Supervisory Board

Munich, 03/07/2019: At Baader Bank's annual general meeting last Monday, Christoph B. Mast was appointed to the Supervisory Board by shareholders with a large majority. He succeeds Nils Niermann, who resigned from his position on 30/06/2019 as he took up a position as Chair of the Management Board at Sparkasse Neuburg-Rain on 01/07/2019. In Christoph Mast, who brings many years of professional experience at Dresdner Kleinwort and Allianz Global Investors, among others, Baader Bank now has a trained lawyer who is familiar with Baader Bank's business and, above all, Baader Bank's international clients. He is therefore an excellent addition to the expertise of Baader Bank's Supervisory Board.

Further information is available from:

Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

Florian E. Schopf
Company Spokesperson
Managing Director
Head of Group Strategy & Communication

T +49 89 5150 1013
M +49 160 718 88 26
florian.schopf@baaderbank.de

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is the bank for the capital market. It allows its clients to access international capital markets and to invest in financial products in an effective, efficient and secure manner. The bank uses the latest innovations in the banking industry for products, processes and technology to generate added value for its clients. As a family-run, full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich with 425 employees, it is active in the business lines of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.


Further information can also be found online:

Company website: www.baaderbank.de
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Baader_Bank
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/98924/
Xing: https://www.xing.com/companies/baaderbankag?sc_o=da980_e
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDJ7PGKWwtafrPSFDI3nmsQ


03.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1013
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 835701

 
End of News DGAP News Service

835701  03.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=835701&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
