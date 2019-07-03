Baader Bank : Christoph Mast succeeds Nils Niermann on Baader Bank's Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Christoph Mast succeeds Nils Niermann on Baader Bank's Supervisory Board



03.07.2019 / 16:12

Munich, 03/07/2019: At Baader Bank's annual general meeting last Monday, Christoph B. Mast was appointed to the Supervisory Board by shareholders with a large majority. He succeeds Nils Niermann, who resigned from his position on 30/06/2019 as he took up a position as Chair of the Management Board at Sparkasse Neuburg-Rain on 01/07/2019. In Christoph Mast, who brings many years of professional experience at Dresdner Kleinwort and Allianz Global Investors, among others, Baader Bank now has a trained lawyer who is familiar with Baader Bank's business and, above all, Baader Bank's international clients. He is therefore an excellent addition to the expertise of Baader Bank's Supervisory Board.

