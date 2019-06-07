Log in
BAADER BANK AG

(BWB)
Baader Bank : Open day at Baader Bank successfully draws to a close for a fourth time

06/07/2019

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Open day at Baader Bank successfully draws to a close for a fourth time

07.06.2019 / 10:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Press release:

Open day at Baader Bank successfully draws to a close for a fourth time

Unterschleissheim, 07/06/2019
Yesterday, Baader Bank opened its doors to clients at the headquarters in Unterschleißheim, Germany. The open day, mainly intended for asset managers and fund managers, was attended by arround 200 interested and potential clients and guests.

"Our existing clients and various potential clients have shown great interest in our services and in discussing our industry," summarised Oliver Riedel, the member of the Board of Directors responsible for Baader Bank's client business. "With this programme, we have our finger right on the pulse of the current needs for our very important client group," says Nico Baader, Chairman of the Board of Directors, with regard to the outstanding visitor response.

The panels and lectures with high-profile speakers focused on the topic of digitisation as well as the current trends in the financial sector, exchanging experiences in B2B partnerships for online asset management and the importance of equity research and conferences. A selection of asset managers and fund managers also presented their products and strategies.

This year, there were also company meetings on offer for the first time, where investors and companies could exchange their strategies and key financial figures. The day closed with a top-class expert discussion on the economic outlook, including n-tv presenter Markus Koch and company founder Uto Baader. Baader Bank will continue to use this event format as a communication platform for its clients next year.

For further information and media enquiries:

Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Straße 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

Florian E. Schopf
Managing Director
Company Spokesperson
Head of Group Strategy & Communication

T +49 (0)89 5150 1013
M +49 (0)160 7188826

florian.schopf@baaderbank.de
http://www.baaderbank.de

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is the bank for the capital market. It allows its clients to access international capital markets and to invest in financial products in an effective, efficient and secure manner. The bank uses the latest innovations in the banking industry for products, processes and technology to generate added value for its clients. As a family-run, full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleißheim, near Munich, it employs around 425 staff and operates in the business lines of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.

In banking services, it acts as a leading service provider for fintech and robo-advisers for all asset classes as a banking platform.

Further information can also be found online:

Company website: www.baaderbank.de
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Baader_Bank
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/98924/
Xing: https://www.xing.com/companies/baaderbankag?sc_o=da980_e
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDJ7PGKWwtafrPSFDI3nmsQ


07.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1013
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 821303

 
End of News DGAP News Service

821303  07.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=821303&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
About