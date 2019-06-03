DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Baader Bank and Baader Helvea achieve outstanding results in the annual Extel Survey: For the fifth consecutive year, Baader Bank has been awarded first place in the 'Trading/Execution Germany' category, with best 'Pan European Broker Conference' going to Baader Helvea



Unterschleißheim/Zurich, 3 June 2019

Baader Bank once again achieved outstanding results for its core markets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in the Extel Survey 2019. In the "Trading/Execution Germany" category, Baader Bank succeeded in securing the coveted first place. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Baader Bank has been awarded this honour. In the "Small & Mid Cap Trading Germany" category, Baader Bank achieved a commendable second place. To top off this outstanding result, Baader Bank was also awarded third place in the "Trading/Execution Switzerland" category.

"The result of the Extel Survey 2019 confirms Baader Bank's leading expertise in trading/execution services and the high level of client satisfaction that is first and foremost our priority," said Oliver Riedel, the Executive Board Member in charge of client business at Baader Bank, to summarise the new Extel results. "They demonstrate that Baader Bank's strict orientation in Brokerage and Research on the needs of international institutional investors, on the one hand, and on the interests of corporates in the GSA-Region, on the other, forms real added value for our respective client groups. The investments made in trader quality, trading infrastructure and corporate support are paying off in qualitative terms for our clients and in terms of market share gains for Baader Bank," explained Oliver Riedel.

The Bank has not only received excellent ratings for Trading, but also achieved top results for Research and Corporate Access. Baader Bank was awarded second place in the "Country Research Austria" category, as well as third place in the "Company & Expert Meetings Switzerland" category. The Baader Helvea conferences also achieved outstanding results. "Swiss Equity Conference", which takes place at the beginning of the year in Switzerland, was voted best "Pan European Broker Conference" worldwide. While "Baader Investment Conference", hosted in Munich in the late summer, came an extremely noteworthy seventh place. "With our two annual conferences, we have succeeded in establishing leading conferences in Europe and setting the standard," explained Oliver Riedel.

In aggregate, Baader Bank has achieved an excellent third place for its core markets as a broker for the region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. "Overall, the results show that we have developed an outstanding market position in our client business and can offer a high level of client satisfaction," summarised Nico Baader, Chairman of the Board of Baader Bank.

The annual Extel ranking is Europe's most important survey in which institutional investors worldwide rate brokers throughout Europe on their expertise in research and trading.

