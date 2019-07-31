DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results

Baader Bank posts a balanced pre-tax result in the first half of 2019 - Group restructuring completed following investment in business partner AlphaValue



31.07.2019 / 08:59

Press release:

Baader Bank posts a balanced pre-tax result in the first half of 2019 - Group restructuring completed following investment in business partner AlphaValue

Unterschleißheim, 31 July 2019: Baader Bank has again succeeded in maintaining a stable level of performance in the second quarter of 2019. Consequently, the income consolidation initiated in the first quarter of the current year has been maintained, with the Group posting a near-zero result before tax of EUR -31,000 for the first half of 2019. As a result, consolidated net income is EUR 1.6 million above the level of the previous year (EUR -1.6 million). Although net trading income is down year on year, the significantly higher figure compared to the second half of 2018 and the virtually constant level of net commission income contributed to this performance trend together with cost discipline measures implemented by the Group.

Net trading and commission income slightly down on the previous year, yet significant improvement in key performance indicators compared to the second half of 2018

The EUR 17.7 million net commission income is EUR -2.4 million down on the previous year (EUR 20.1 million) and also below the level posted in the second half of 2018 (EUR 20.4 million). The reduction is explained by a decline in brokerage business at the Swiss Baader Helvea, primarily as a result of lower capital market business in the Group as a whole. Additionally, the former subsidiary, Conservative Concept Portfolio Management AG, which is no longer consolidated, did not make a contribution to earnings (investment was reduced to less than 20%). Contributions to the net commission income were increased by using classic brokerage.

At EUR 23.2 million, net trading income is also slightly down (EUR -1.9 million) on the previous year (EUR 25.1 million), but it recovered strongly compared to the second half of 2018 (EUR 15.9 million). The declines in trading volumes on the major stock exchanges relevant to Baader Bank continue to worsen. Nevertheless, higher profit contributions were generated from this business segment, driven primarily by further optimisation of the trade setup and trading quality in market making.

As in the last few years, revenues of EUR 6.2 million for the first half of 2019 are exclusively attributable to the Selan Group. These revenues fell slightly by EUR -0.2 million compared to the previous year. At the close of the first half of 2019, net interest amounted to EUR -0.6 million, consistent with the previous year's level. Current income of EUR 0.4 million is

EUR -0.3 million below the level posted in the same period of 2018.

Expenses reduced further while maintaining productivity

After the first six months of the 2019 financial year, the cumulative administrative expenses of the Baader Bank Group stand at EUR -48.7 million. Compared to the previous year's value of EUR -54.6 million and the value for the second half of 2018 (EUR -62.9 million), this is another significant and notable improvement. By the half-year reporting date for 2019, personnel expenses had been reduced to EUR -23.5 million (previous year: EUR -25.0 million). At EUR -20.9 million, other administrative expenses are consistent with the previous year (EUR -20.9 million). The Group considerably reduced its level of accumulated amortisation, depreciation and impairment to EUR -3.0 million by the close of the first half of 2019 (previous year: EUR -7.7 million).

With a balance sheet equity ratio of 11.0% as at 30/06/2019 (previous year: 10.7%) and total assets of EUR 680.7 million as at the reporting date, Baader Bank remains well capitalised. The total supervisory capital ratio is 12.5% at the close of the first half of 2019 (previous year: 13.6%).

The number of employees fell from 429 on 01/01/2019 to 393 on 01/07/2019.

Group successfully restructured

With the sale of the Group's shares in Ophirum ETP GmbH (Frankfurt am Main/Germany) in June 2019 and the current investment in French business partner AlphaValue SA (Paris/France), which is important for research, the group restructuring initiated by the Board of Directors has been completed. Baader Bank believes that it is in a strategically powerful position with the new organisational structure. The Group does not intend to make any further changes in the foreseeable future.

Baader Bank has been successfully cooperating with AlphaValue since September 2018 on a joint research product. The equity stake, which is in the single-digit percentage range, underpins the international cooperation between the two companies and means that Baader Bank can offer an efficient, needs-based research universe on competitive terms.

Outlook

Despite the positive signs, the evidence suggests that the persistently challenging market conditions will continue unabated, with Baader Bank being particularly badly affected. For this reason, the institution's management still does not anticipate that it will be able to achieve a positive result for the current financial year as a whole.

Overview of key figures

Baader Bank Group

Income Statement 01/01-30/06/2019 01/01-30/06/2018 Delta EUR'000 EUR'000 % Income 48,665 53,194 -8.5 of which net interest income and current income -154 105 - of which net commission income 17,727 20,089 -11.8 of which net trading income 23,220 25,118 -7.6 of which revenue 6,199 6,415 -3.4 of which other income 1,642 1,284 27.9 of which profit/loss from shares in associated companies 31 183 -83.1 Expenses -48,696 -54,774 -11.1 of which personnel expenses -23,455 -24,955 -6.0 of which administrative expenses and other operating expenses -22,218 -22,141 0.3 of which amortisation and depreciation and impairment -3,023 -7,678 -60.6 Earnings before taxes (EBT) -31 -1,580 -98.0 Operating result * -1,818 453 -

*Gross profit less personnel and other administrative expenses as well as depreciation and amortisation on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

Baader Bank Group

Balance Sheet 30/06/2019

EUR'000 31/12/2018

EUR'000 Delta % Total Assets 680,695 713,190 -4,6 Balance Sheet Equity Ratio 11.0% 10.7% - Supervisory Capital Ratio 12.5% 13.6% -

In accordance with the provisions of the German Commercial Code (HGB)

