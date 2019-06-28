DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Investment

Baader Bank sells its shares in Ophirum ETP GmbH



28.06.2019 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release:

Baader Bank sells its shares in Ophirum ETP GmbH

Frankfurt am Main, 28/06/2019: Baader Bank is selling its 50% share in Ophirum ETP GmbH, Frankfurt am Main. With the strategic adjustment of Baader Bank and the associated focus on core competencies and core activities, in 2018 the Management Board made the decision to reduce foreign investments and product providers across the Group. In this context, shares in the Frankfurt issuing house Ophirum ETP have now also been sold.

Ophirum GmbH and Baader Bank AG founded the independent ETP provider in 2013 in order to consolidate their joint competencies in product development, product marketing and trade. Ophirum ETP was considered to be one of the leading independent ETP providers of precious metals. It has now returned to the ownership of Ophirum GmbH.

Further information is available from:



Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

Florian E. Schopf

Company Spokesperson

Managing Director

Head of Group Strategy & Communication

T +49 89 5150 1013

M +49 160 718 88 26

florian.schopf@baaderbank.de

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is the bank for the capital market. It allows its clients to access international capital markets and to invest in financial products in an effective, efficient and secure manner. The bank uses the latest innovations in the banking industry for products, processes and technology to generate added value for its clients. As a family-run, full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich with 425 employees, it is active in the business lines of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.



Further information can also be found online:

Company website: www.baaderbank.de

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Baader_Bank

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/98924/

Xing: https://www.xing.com/companies/baaderbankag?sc_o=da980_e

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDJ7PGKWwtafrPSFDI3nmsQ