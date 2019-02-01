DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Baader Bank streamlines its Board of Directors



01.02.2019 / 12:37

Unterschleissheim, 01/02/2019: In the course of the future strategy of Baader Bank, the company restructures its business activities and streamlines its organisation. This includes also the reduction of the Board of Directors from four to three members.

Christian Bacherl, who is responsible for the Equity Capital Markets (ECM) and Research business lines, is leaving by mutual agreement the Board of Directors of Baader Bank on 1 February 2019. Board members Nico Baader and Oliver Riedel will take over and develop this business lines.

"We thank Christian Bacherl for his work, especially in establishing and developing the business lines ECM and Research. This earned him respect and recognition from his employees, business partners and clients alike," explained Dr Horst Schiessl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Baader Bank.

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank AG is one of the leading investment banks in the German-speaking region. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleißheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 450 staff members and operates in the business lines of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.