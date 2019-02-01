Log in
BAADER BANK AG
Baader Bank : streamlines its Board of Directors

02/01/2019 | 06:40am EST

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Baader Bank streamlines its Board of Directors

01.02.2019 / 12:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Baader Bank streamlines its Board of Directors

Unterschleissheim, 01/02/2019: In the course of the future strategy of Baader Bank, the company restructures its business activities and streamlines its organisation. This includes also the reduction of the Board of Directors from four to three members.

Christian Bacherl, who is responsible for the Equity Capital Markets (ECM) and Research business lines, is leaving by mutual agreement the Board of Directors of Baader Bank on 1 February 2019. Board members Nico Baader and Oliver Riedel will take over and develop this business lines.

"We thank Christian Bacherl for his work, especially in establishing and developing the business lines ECM and Research. This earned him respect and recognition from his employees, business partners and clients alike," explained Dr Horst Schiessl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Baader Bank.

Further information is available from:
Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Straße 4
85716 Unterschleißheim, Germany

Katharina Ariane Beyersdorfer
Company Spokesperson
Head of Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1016
F +49 89 5150 291016
M +49 172 6659 389

Katharina.Beyersdorfer@baaderbank.de
http://www.baaderbank.de


About Baader Bank AG:
Baader Bank AG is one of the leading investment banks in the German-speaking region. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleißheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 450 staff members and operates in the business lines of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.


01.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1016
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

771815  01.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=771815&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
