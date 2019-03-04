DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Baader Bank wins another partner in the online asset management company OSKAR



04.03.2019 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release:

Baader Bank wins another partner in the online asset management company OSKAR

Unterschleissheim, Germany, 04/03/2019: Baader Bank becomes the account-holding and depository bank for the online asset management company OSKAR, which was created by the founding team of the largest financial portal finanzen.net. In the future, OSKAR would like to offer its readers and website users personalised online asset management services, in which savings plans are available from as little as EUR25. Baader Bank is thus bolstering its position as a leading service provider for digital asset management. It offers OSKAR and its clients the seamless and fully automated mapping of all asset management processes, from order processing and a number of types of market access to account-holding and depository functions for clients. Accounts for minors can also be opened completely digitally by concluding an asset management contract via a streamlined onboarding process. After Scalable Capital, Pax Bank, VTB Bank and Targobank (in cooperation with Scalable Capital), OSKAR is the most recent strategic partner with a large existing client potential that Baader Bank has managed to gain as a B2B client in recent months.

"Baader Bank is a good match for OSKAR due to its innovative and digital positioning. For a long time, we were looking for a custodian bank that would enable us to make digital advances such as the complete opening of minors' portfolios. In addition, the completely white-labelled account opening means we can offer our clients a product from a single source," says Jens Ohr, Managing Director of OSKAR.

In addition to the fully digital opening of accounts at Baader Bank, OSKAR relies on cost-effective ETFs in asset management. OSKAR's clients always have an overview of their individual positions and portfolio developments via the OSKAR app. Baader Bank's technically advanced setup makes this possible.

"We are pleased to welcome OSKAR as a future-oriented and highly ambitious cooperation partner," explains Oliver Riedel, Member of the Baader Bank Board of Directors. "OSKAR's decision to cooperate with Baader Bank clearly highlights its desire to have an innovative banking partner at its side, with which future new and further developments can be implemented efficiently and swiftly. OSKAR's growth targets and expectations complement each other well with our understanding and the strategic importance of the business field for Baader Bank," continued Oliver Riedel.

Further information is available from:



Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

Florian E. Schopf

Company Spokesperson

Managing Director

Head of Group Strategy & Communication

T +49 89 5150 1013

M +49 160 718 88 26

florian.schopf@baaderbank.de

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is the bank for the capital market. It allows its clients to access international capital markets and to invest in financial products in an effective, efficient and secure manner. The bank uses the latest innovations in the banking industry for products, processes and technology to generate added value for its clients. As a family-run, full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich with 450 employees, it is active in the business lines of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.

Further information can also be found online:

Company website: www.baaderbank.de

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Baader_Bank

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/98924/

Xing: https://www.xing.com/companies/baaderbankag?sc_o=da980_e

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDJ7PGKWwtafrPSFDI3nmsQ