News Summary

Press Release: Asset Management Forum enjoys a large turnout once more; Presentation of the online platform 'Vermögensfuchs'

10/01/2018 | 05:12pm CEST

01.10.2018 / 16:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release:

Asset Management Forum enjoys a large turnout once more; Presentation of the online platform 'Vermögensfuchs'

Unterschleissheim, 1 October 2018: At the renowned Asset Management Forum at Sofitel Munich Bayerpost, which took place last Thursday for the fifth time in a row, more than 200 asset managers were in attendance and listened to a number of speeches on topics related to the capital market and digitisation.

Erik Podzuweit, founder of Scalable Capital Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, Simon Brunke, Member of the Exporo AG Board of Directors, Thomas Fuerst, Member of the Die Sparkasse Bremen AG Board of Directors and Michael-Philip Müller, Co-Manager of Online Asset Management at Solidvest all discussed the topic of 'Stronger Through Cooperation in Digital Asset Management' in noteworthy panels.

Top speakers - including Tong Li, CEO of Bank of China International, and Arno Schäfer, CEO DTM Deutsche Tele Medien GmbH and Volker Stix, CEO FC Bayern Basketball GmbH - gave exciting presentations.

Furthermore, the following fund managers were present and answered questions from attendees: Frank Fischer, CEO and CIO of Shareholder Value Management, Florian Bohnet, Head of Research & Portfolio Management at DJE Kapital AG, Marucs Storr, Head of Alternative Investment at FERI Trust GmbH; Dr Carsen Lang, Member of the HM Trust AG Board of Directors and Stefan Riße, Capital Market Strategist at ACATIS Investment Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH.

One of the highlights of the day, as it often has been, was the renowned panel of experts. In addition to Baader Bank representatives - Uto Baader, Gerhard Schwarz and Robert Halver - guests Frank Fischer, Shareholder Value Management, and Marcus Storr, FERI Trust GmbH, discussed current developments on the capital market.

Also Baader Bank presented the changes made to its online platform for supporting asset managers (the so-called 'Vermögensfuchs'). This website allows end clients to find suitable asset managers and even to become direct online clients.

'Our aim for the Asset Management Forum was to present asset managers with global investment opportunities in the low interest environment, as well as to support them specifically in their digitisation and customer acquisition,' says Oliver Riedel, Member of the Board of Directors.

During the Baader Trading Symposium that was moderated by Christoph Mast, trade developments in Europe were discussed with prominent speakers from BlackRock, Eurex and Schweizer Börse (SIX Swiss Exchange). The attendees discussed trading developments in Europe.

Further information is available from:

Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

Katharina Ariane Beyersdorfer
Senior Manager
Head of Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1016
F +49 89 5150 291016
M +49 172 6659 389
katharina.beyersdorfer@baaderbank.de
http://www.baaderbank.de

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is the bank for the capital market. It allows its clients to access international capital markets and to invest in financial products in an effective, efficient and secure manner. The bank uses the latest innovations in the banking industry for products, processes and technology to generate added value for its clients. As a family-run, full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich with 450 employees, it is active in the business lines of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.

Further information can also be found online:

Company website: www.baaderbank.de
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Baader_Bank
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/98924/
Xing: https://www.xing.com/companies/baaderbankag?sc_o=da980_e
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDJ7PGKWwtafrPSFDI3nmsQ

01.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Baader Bank AG published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 15:11:02 UTC
