BAADER BANK AG
Press Release: Baader Investment Conference remains the leading industry platform in the German-speaking region

09/28/2018

28.09.2018 / 08:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release:

Baader Investment Conference remains the leading industry platform in the German-speaking region

Unterschleissheim, 28 September 2018: This week, the Baader Investment Conference was held for the seventh consecutive year in Munich, Germany, and was once again a resounding success. Despite MiFID II, the participant record was broken once again with over 750 investors from 35 countries and 194 listed companies from Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The conference format, introduced in 2017 and based on four event days and the completion of the GSA-region by presenting companies from Switzerland, was again extremely popular. The conference featured over 3,000 individual and small group discussions, as well as almost 100 forum presentations. This gave companies - including 24 from DAX, 11 from ATX and 7 from SMI - the opportunity to present numerous local and international investors with a comprehensive overview of their respective business developments.

'The increase in the number of presenting companies and the positive feedback from company representatives show that our offer within investor conferences in the German-speaking region sets the standard,' explains Christian Bacherl, Member of the Board of Directors of Baader Bank.
'This also explains the large number of well-known investors that regularly travel from all over the world to attend the conference,' adds Oliver Riedel, who is also a Member of the Board of Directors of Baader Bank.

Overall, the participating companies presented a constructive outlook on future business activity. Even though several representatives mentioned various challenges, managers remained optimistic to overcome recent macro or operational headwinds over time. Against this backdrop, most companies saw themselves well on track for continued profitable growth and were able to confirm the medium-term business targets set out earlier.

'The great success and positive feedback from the Baader Investment Conference confirm that Baader Bank took the right strategic path,' says the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nico Baader.

The next Baader Investment Conference will be held in Munich from 23rd to 26th September 2019. Further details can also be found on our website at http://www.baaderinvestmentconference.com.

Further information is available from:

Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

Katharina Ariane Beyersdorfer
Senior Manager
Head of Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1016
F +49 89 5150 291016
M +49 172 6659 389
katharina.beyersdorfer@baaderbank.de
http://www.baaderbank.de

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is the bank for the capital market. It allows its clients to access international capital markets and to invest in financial products in an effective, efficient and secure manner. The bank uses the latest innovations in the banking industry for products, processes and technology to generate added value for its clients. As a family-run, full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich with 450 employees, it is active in the business lines of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.

Further information can also be found online:

Company website: www.baaderbank.de
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Baader_Bank
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/98924/
Xing: https://www.xing.com/companies/baaderbankag?sc_o=da980_e
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDJ7PGKWwtafrPSFDI3nmsQ

28.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Baader Bank AG published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 07:16:16 UTC
