BAB, Inc.

BAB, INC. (BABB)
09/04 06:36:30 pm
0.7099 USD   +4.40%
BAB, Inc. Announces Cash Distribution
GL
08/16BAB Systems, Inc. Licensee Opens 2nd Big Apple Bagels® in UAE
GL
07/05BAB, Inc. Reports Profit for 2nd Quarter FY 2018
GL
BAB, Inc. Announces Cash Distribution

09/04/2018 | 07:16pm CEST

Deerfield, Ill., Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution of one cent ($0.01) per share, payable on October 2,  2018 to shareholders of record as of September 18, 2018.

The Company believes it is possible for tax purposes, a portion of the distribution and any future distributions that the Board may declare in 2018 (collectively, the “Distributions”) may be treated as a return of capital to shareholders to the extent of each shareholder’s basis, while the remaining portion of the Distributions may be treated as a dividend.

The portion of the October 2, 2018 distribution that will be treated as a dividend will not be determined until January 2019, as that portion is dependent upon the Company’s earnings for tax purposes for its fiscal year ending November 30, 2018. The final determination will be reported to recipients of the Distributions on a tax information return in early 2019.    

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster’s® coffee.  The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements.   These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.

Contact:          
BAB, Inc.
Michael K. Murtaugh
Phone: (847) 948-7520  Fax: (847) 405-8140
www.babcorp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Chart BAB, INC.
Duration : Period :
BAB, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael W. Evans President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geraldine Conn Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael K. Murtaugh Secretary, Director, VP & General Counsel
Steven G. Feldman Independent Director
James Allen Lentz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAB, INC.1.49%0
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-5.75%125 858
YUM BRANDS6.47%27 575
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC-3.35%14 824
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL64.41%13 212
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.58.00%12 502
