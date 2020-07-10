Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  BAB, Inc.    BABB

BAB, INC.

(BABB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 07/10 02:47:31 pm
0.54 USD   +7.96%
02:21pBAB, Inc. Reports Results for 2nd Quarter FY 2020
GL
07/06BAB, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08BAB : Reports Annual Meeting Date Change
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 2nd Quarter FY 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 02:21pm EDT

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended May 31, 2020, BAB had revenues of $352,000 and a net loss of $72,000, or $0.01 per share loss, versus revenues of $774,000 and net income of $128,000, or earnings of $0.02 per share, for the same quarter last year.  Royalty revenue, license fees and other income and marketing fund revenue all decreased for the second quarter 2020 because of the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on franchisee sales.

For the six months ended May 31, 2020, BAB had revenues of $1,048,000 and a net loss of $28,000, or $0.00 (zero) per share, versus revenues of $1,487,000 and net income of $225,000, or $0.03 per share for the same period in 2019.  The Coronavirus pandemic which occurred in the second quarter 2020 has affected the revenues and net income, creating lower revenues and a year to date loss.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended May 31, 2020, were $423,000, versus $641,000 in 2019.  Total operating expenses for the six months ended May 31, 2019 were $1,061,000 versus $1,252,000 for the six months ended May 31, 2019.

On May 1, 2020, BAB Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BAB, Inc. received a Payroll Protection Program loan under the CARES Act in the amount of $228,000.  The Company has used the funds for payroll and certain other acceptable expenses and believes is it likely that the loan will be forgiven in full.  This will reduce the expenses for the fiscal year in which it is forgiven.

While the Coronavirus pandemic has created challenges for restaurants around the country, we are proud of the work our franchisees have put in to adapt to changing regulations and government mandates.  As states begin to open up and ease restrictions we have seen franchise locations total system-wide sales rebound from down approximately 67% in week 20 of our fiscal year to down approximately 12% in week 32.  We are continuing to evaluate the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on our operations.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster’s® Coffee.  The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.

(TABLE FOLLOWS)

Contact: BAB, Inc.
Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
Fax: (847) 405-8140
www.babcorp.com
   


BAB, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
            
            
 Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
 05/31/20 05/31/19 % Change 05/31/20 05/31/19 % Change
            
REVENUES           
            
Royalty fees from franchised stores$238,491  $419,737  -43.2% $625,830  $792,855  -21.1%
Franchise and area development fee revenue 3,874   3,413  13.5%  7,524   16,826  -55.3%
Licensing fees and other income 62,424   95,232  -34.5%  139,598   192,213  -27.4%
Marketing Fund Revenue 47,031   255,832  -81.6%  274,552   484,620  -43.3%
Total Revenue 351,820   774,214  -54.6%  1,047,504   1,486,514  -29.5%
            
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES           
            
Selling, general and administrative 375,672   384,968  -2.4%  785,005   766,481  2.4%
Depreciation and amortization 774   401  93.0%  1,514   800  89.3%
Marketing Fund Expenses 47,031   255,832  -81.6%  274,552   484,620  -43.3%
Total Expense 423,477   641,201  -34.0%  1,061,071   1,251,901  -15.2%
            
Income from operations (71,657)  133,013  -153.9%  (13,567)  234,613  -105.8%
Interest expense -   -  -   -   -  - 
Interest/other income 97   124  -21.8%  201   384  -47.7%
Income taxes -   (5,000) N/M   (15,000)  (10,000) N/M 
            
NET INCOME$(71,560) $128,137  -155.8% $(28,366) $224,997  -112.6%
            
Earnings per share - basic and diluted$(0.01) $0.02  N/M  $(0.00) $0.03  N/M 
Average number of shares outstanding 7,263,508   7,263,508     7,263,508   7,263,508   
                    

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BAB, INC.
02:21pBAB, Inc. Reports Results for 2nd Quarter FY 2020
GL
07/06BAB, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08BAB : Reports Annual Meeting Date Change
AQ
05/05BAB, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
04/13BAB : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
04/09BAB : Reports Results for 1st Quarter FY 2020
AQ
03/04BAB, Inc. Announces Cash Distribution
GL
02/05BAB, Inc. Reports Profit for Year-ended 11/30/19
GL
2019BAB : Announces Cash Distribution
AQ
2019BAB : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3,07 M - -
Net income 2019 0,45 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,64 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
Yield 2019 4,88%
Capitalization 3,63 M 3,63 M -
EV / Sales 2018 2,01x
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart BAB, INC.
Duration : Period :
BAB, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael W. Evans President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geraldine Conn Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael K. Murtaugh Secretary, Director, VP & General Counsel
Steven G. Feldman Independent Director
James Allen Lentz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAB, INC.-40.24%4
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-5.95%137 060
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.33.27%31 114
YUM BRANDS-14.08%25 999
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.7.23%19 379
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.66%16 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group