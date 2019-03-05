BAB Systems, Inc. Licensee Opens 4th Big Apple Bagels® in UAE 

DEERFIELD, Ill., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB Systems, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of BAB, Inc. (OTCQB:BABB), and Mont Royal Restaurant and Café, LLC (“Mont Royal”), today announced that with the most recent opening, which took place February 15, 2019, there are now four units open under their exclusive licensing agreement for the development of Big Apple Bagels Cafés within the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”). In addition to bagels, muffins and coffee beverages, the Cafés offer a full service dining experience and a broader menu than the typical U.S. Big Apple Bagels.



Mont Royal’s locations, all in upscale shopping malls, are currently operating in Al-Ghurair Mall, Dubai; City Centre, Sharjah; City Centre, Fujairah; and City Centre, Ajman. The Big Apple Bagels Cafés have joined a large and diverse group of other international restaurant concepts including several well-known U.S. brands, which are dining tenants of choice in many UAE malls.

The licensing agreement between BAB and Mont Royal provides BAB with a fixed annual licensing fee for each store developed.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com .

