BAB, INC.

(BABB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 03/05 10:39:02 am
0.7 USD   +1.45%
BAB Systems, Inc. Licensee Opens 4th Big Apple Bagels® in UAE 
02/06BAB : Reports Profit for Year-ended 11/30/18
BAB, Inc. Reports Profit for Year-ended 11/30/18
BAB Systems, Inc. Licensee Opens 4th Big Apple Bagels® in UAE 

03/05/2019 | 10:48am EST

DEERFIELD, Ill., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB Systems, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of BAB, Inc. (OTCQB:BABB), and Mont Royal Restaurant and Café, LLC (“Mont Royal”), today announced that with the most recent opening, which took place February 15, 2019, there are now four units open under their exclusive licensing agreement for the development of Big Apple Bagels Cafés within the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”). In addition to bagels, muffins and coffee beverages, the Cafés offer a full service dining experience and a broader menu than the typical U.S. Big Apple Bagels.

Mont Royal’s locations, all in upscale shopping malls, are currently operating in Al-Ghurair Mall, Dubai; City Centre, Sharjah; City Centre, Fujairah; and City Centre, Ajman.  The Big Apple Bagels Cafés have joined a large and diverse group of other international restaurant concepts including several well-known U.S. brands, which are dining tenants of choice in many UAE malls.  

The licensing agreement between BAB and Mont Royal provides BAB with a fixed annual licensing fee for each store developed.   

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster’s® Coffee.  The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements.   These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.

Contact:             BAB, Inc.
                     Michael K. Murtaugh
                     Phone: (847) 948-7520 Fax: (847) 405-8140
                     www.babcorp.com

Managers
NameTitle
Michael W. Evans President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geraldine Conn Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael K. Murtaugh Secretary, Director, VP & General Counsel
Steven G. Feldman Independent Director
James Allen Lentz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAB, INC.4.53%0
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION4.21%141 622
YUM BRANDS3.75%29 223
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC16.42%28 967
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.43.32%16 917
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC22.07%15 693
