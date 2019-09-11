Log in
Babcock International : Britain looks to restore ship-building industry with new frigates

09/11/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will announce the preferred bidder for the design of the new Type 31 frigate on Thursday, the government said, as it looks to rebuild its once-mighty shipbuilding industry.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that a consortium led by Babcock International had won the contract. BAE Systems and Atlas Elektronik UK also submitted designs.

Babcock was not immediately available to comment on the FT report.

The frigates will be built in Britain and the government will buy at least five, with the first set to be in the water by 2023.

"(The) UK is an outward-looking island nation, and we need a shipbuilding industry and Royal Navy that reflect the importance of the seas to our security and prosperity," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

"I am convinced that by working together we will see a renaissance in this industry which is so much part of our island story – so let's bring shipbuilding home."

The programme will support over 2,500 jobs across the UK, including its supply chain, with all the different parts of the frigates being assembled and built at British shipyards.

The government has committed to keeping up a fleet of at least 19 frigates and destroyers with the aiming of growing the fleet in the 2030s. The Type 31 programme will replace Type 23 frigates.

Britain is building patrol vessels and new Type 26 frigates at BAE Systems' Govan shipyard on the Clyde river in Glasgow.

But the country's shipbuilding industry has suffered a catastrophic decline in the last 40 years, with shipyards in places from Sunderland to Portsmouth closing.

Belfast's Harland and Wolff shipyard, where the Titanic was built, went into administration last month.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Additional reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; editing by Stephen Addison and Sonya Hepinstall)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP -0.18% 538 Delayed Quote.10.73%
BAE SYSTEMS 1.16% 574.6 Delayed Quote.23.69%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 4 833 M
EBIT 2020 515 M
Net income 2020 287 M
Debt 2020 901 M
Yield 2020 5,03%
P/E ratio 2020 9,49x
P/E ratio 2021 9,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 2 719 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 557,64  GBp
Last Close Price 5,38  GBp
Spread / Highest target 15 235%
Spread / Average Target 10 265%
Spread / Lowest Target 7 614%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Archibald Anderson Bethel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Turner Chairman
Franco Martinelli Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Wallace Howie Chief Executive Officer-Marine & Technology
Jon Hall Managing Director-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP10.73%3 382
VINCI35.63%60 672
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION0.88%33 939
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-5.92%26 488
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-12.21%21 259
FERROVIAL43.15%20 545
