Babcock International : Capital Markets Day

Capital Markets Day

Released : 05.06.2019

RNS Number : 1489B

Babcock International Group PLC

05 June 2019

5 June 2019

Babcock International Group PLC (Babcock or the Company)

This announcement contains inside information

Capital Markets Day

Babcock, the aerospace and defence company, is today holding a Capital Markets Day in London.

Babcock is focused on three markets: Defence, Emergency Services and Civil Nuclear. Today's presentations will show how the leadership

positions we have in these markets are built on our core strengths: our technology and expertise, owned infrastructure and assets and a successful operating model. Our strategy is to build on these positions to deliver for our customers, employees and shareholders over the medium term.

Financial targets

We announce today our medium term financial targets:

Earnings growth of 3% to 4% CAGR

Sustain margins at around 11%

Increase cash flows each year in line with earnings

Generate around £1.4 billion of free cash flow over the next five years

Continue to reduce net debt and increase flexibility

Improve ROIC

Sustainable dividend

These medium term targets relate to periods beyond the year ending 31 March 2020 and exclude the impact of the end of our Magnox and QEC contracts. Guidance for the Group for the year ended 31 March 2020 was set out in our full year results announcement on 22 May 2019 and remains unchanged.

Delivering medium term growth

We will set out today how we will deliver this growth across our sectors. In summary, we will:

Focus on three markets with strong leadership positions: Defence, Emergency Services and Civil Nuclear

Grow revenue from these markets from around 75% of group revenue today to over 85%

Develop and operate our adjacent businesses for value

Grow international revenue from 30% of group revenue today to over 40%

Develop multi-sector,multi-market opportunities in Australia, Canada, France and Spain

multi-sector,multi-market opportunities in Australia, Canada, France and Spain Embed technology as a core growth driver across all four sectors

Maintain our historical business win rates

Change to our Nuclear sector

We are today also announcing that our Naval Nuclear business, which was within our Marine sector, has been combined with Cavendish Nuclear to create a new Nuclear sector, under a single management team led by Simon Bowen. This optimises alignment with our primary customers in both the defence and civil nuclear areas and creates one nuclear business that will share resources and operate under the regulatory environment managed by the Office for Nuclear Regulation.

The restated results for the year ended 31 March 2019 are included in the notes to this announcement and further details have been published on our website this morning.

Capital Markets Day

The event will start at 10:00am and will be streamed live at: www.babcockinternational.com/investors. A replay and transcript will be made available after the event. The presentations will cover: