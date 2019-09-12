Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Babcock International Group    BAB   GB0009697037

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP

(BAB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Babcock International : Preferred bidder for UK naval frigate programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 02:13am EDT

Preferred bidder for UK naval frigate programme

Released : 12.09.2019

RNS Number : 0436M

Babcock International Group PLC

12 September 2019

12 September 2019

Babcock International Group PLC (Babcock or the Company)

Babcock selected as preferred bidder for UK naval frigate programme

Babcock Team 31, led by Babcock, the Aerospace and Defence Company, has been selected by the UK Ministry of Defence as preferred bidder to deliver its newest fleet of warships. The Type 31 general-purpose frigate programme will provide the UK with a fleet of five ships, at an average production cost of £250 million per ship.

Following a comprehensive competitive process, the UK Government has chosen Babcock's Arrowhead 140, a capable, adaptable and technology-enabled global frigate.

Work on the fleet of five ships will begin immediately following formal contract award later this financial year, with detailed design work to start now and manufacture commencing in 2021 and concluding in 2027.

Archie Bethel, CEO Babcock said:

"Driven by innovation and backed by experience and heritage, Arrowhead 140 is a modern warship that will meet the maritime threats of today and tomorrow, with British ingenuity and engineering at its core. It provides a flexible, adaptable platform that delivers value for money and supports the UK's National Shipbuilding Strategy.

"Arrowhead 140 will offer the Royal Navy a new class of ship with a proven ability to deliver a range of peacekeeping, humanitarian and warfighting capabilities whilst offering communities and supply chains throughout the UK a wide range of economic and employment opportunities."

The ships will be assembled at Babcock's Rosyth facility, and involve supply chains throughout the UK, in line with the UK's shipbuilding strategy. Babcock Team 31 will now enter into a period of detailed discussions with the MOD and supply chain, prior to formal contract award expected later this year.

ends

For further information please contact:

Babcock International Group PLC

Simon McGough

Kate Hill

Group Investor Relations

Group Director of Communications

Tel: +44 (0)20 3823 5592

Tel: +44 (0)20 7355 5312

FTI Consulting

Andrew Lorenz

Nick Hasell

Alex Le May

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1340

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor

visit www.rns.com.

END

CNTBCGDCCBBBGCB

Disclaimer

Babcock International Group plc published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 06:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROU
02:13aBABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Preferred bidder for UK naval frigate programme
PU
09/11BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Britain looks to restore ship-building industry with new..
RE
09/11BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Update on refinancing
PU
07/04BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/02BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Publication of a Prospectus
PU
06/27BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Britain's Serco nudges 2019 revenue outlook higher
RE
06/25BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Airbus Limits H175 Speed After Crack Discovery
AQ
06/17LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks support FTSE 100 even as airlines hit by Lufthansa..
RE
06/17BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : confirms it turned down Serco's buyout offer
RE
06/17BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Statement regarding media speculation
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 4 833 M
EBIT 2020 515 M
Net income 2020 287 M
Debt 2020 901 M
Yield 2020 5,03%
P/E ratio 2020 9,49x
P/E ratio 2021 9,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 2 719 M
Chart BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
Babcock International Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 557,64  GBp
Last Close Price 538,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Archibald Anderson Bethel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Turner Chairman
Franco Martinelli Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Wallace Howie Chief Executive Officer-Marine & Technology
Jon Hall Managing Director-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP9.95%3 353
VINCI35.46%60 672
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION0.88%33 939
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-5.92%26 488
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-12.21%21 259
FERROVIAL43.03%20 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group