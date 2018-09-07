Log in
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP    BAB   GB0009697037

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP (BAB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/07 12:11:25 pm
717.5 GBp   +0.74%
11:47aBABCOCK INTERNA : Publication of a Prospectus
08/14BABCOCK INTERNA : Crossing thresholds
08/03BABCOCK INTERNA : Crossing thresholds
Babcock International : Publication of a Prospectus

09/07/2018 | 11:47am CEST

Publication of a Prospectus

Released : 07.09.2018

RNS Number : 1284A

Babcock International Group PLC 07 September 2018

Babcock International Group PLC

Publication of Base Prospectus

7 September 2018

The following base prospectus (the "Prospectus") has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:

The Prospectus dated 6 September 2018 relating to the Babcock International Group PLC £1,800,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme.

Please read the disclaimer below "Disclaimer - Intended Addressees" before attempting to access this service, as your right to do so is conditional upon complying with the requirements set out below.

To view the Prospectus, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1284A_1-2018-9-7.pdf

Documents incorporated by reference into the Prospectus: the audited consolidated annual financial statements, together with the accompanying notes and auditor's reports, contained in the annual reports of the Issuer for the years ended 31 March 2018, 31 March 2017 and 31 March 2016 (set out on pages 142 to 199, 144 to 202 and 136 to 192 respectively, of the 2018 2017 and 2016 annual reports of Babcock International Group PLC).

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1284A_2-2018-9-7.pdfhttp://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1284A_3-2018-9-7.pdfhttp://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1284A_4-2018-9-7.pdf

A copy of the Prospectus will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact:

Simon McGough - Director of Investor Relations Babcock International Group PLC

Address: 33 Wigmore Street, London W1U 1QX

Telephone: +44 20 3823 5592

Email:Simon.McGough@babcockinternational.com

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

This announcement is not for distribution in the United States.

Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of, and eligible to view, the information contained therein.

In particular, neither this announcement nor the Prospectus shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

The securities described in the Prospectus have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Subject to certain exceptions, the securities may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons. The securities are being offered and sold outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering in the United States.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Babcock International Group plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 09:46:08 UTC
