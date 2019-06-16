Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Babcock International Group    BAB   GB0009697037

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP

(BAB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Babcock International : Serco made two bids to merge with Babcock - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 10:10am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - British outsourcer Serco has made two attempts to merge with its bigger rival Babcock in a deal focused on the defence industry which would have created a company worth 4 billion pounds, The Sunday Times reported.

Serco made a preliminary approach late last year, according to the newspaper. Serco's Chairman Roy Gardner contacted his counterpart at Babcock, Mike Turner, who rejected the offer, the report said.

Serco then returned with a more detailed proposal for an all-share merger in January, the newspaper said. That approach was also rebuffed.

Citing a source close to Serco, the Financial Times, which also reported the rejection of the two approaches, said Serco's Chief Executive Rupert Soames remained interested in deals.

Babcock Chairman Turner is due to step down next month when he will be replaced by Ruth Cairnie.

The company, whose biggest customer is Britain's Ministry of Defence, warned in May that it expects revenue and underlying operating profit to fall in 2019-20. It has a market capitalisation of just under 2.4 billion pounds.

Serco said last month it was spending $225 million on buying U.S. engineering firm Alion's naval systems unit to expand in the fast-growing segment of supplies to the U.S. Navy.

Its market valuation is around 1.7 billion pounds.

Both companies had no immediate comment outside of normal business hours.

(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Diane Craft and Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP -1.73% 464.6 Delayed Quote.-5.05%
SERCO GROUP PLC 1.26% 136.1 Delayed Quote.42.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROU
10:10aBABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Serco made two bids to merge with Babcock - report
RE
06/14Suspended Woodford fund has sold around £100 million of assets
RE
06/07Under fire fund manager Woodford in scramble to sell stakes
RE
06/05BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Capital Markets Day
PU
06/03BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Duqm Naval Dockyard completes first dry docking project
AQ
06/03BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : DUQM Naval dockyard completes US military sealift comman..
PU
05/25BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : remains positive as profits drop 47%
AQ
05/23BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : to deliver innovative solution for a worlds first LPG pr..
PU
05/22LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Brexit worries hit domestic stocks but sterling slide li..
RE
05/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, PPG, JP Morgan, Avon
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 4 871 M
EBIT 2020 524 M
Net income 2020 283 M
Debt 2020 940 M
Yield 2020 6,24%
P/E ratio 2020 8,16
P/E ratio 2021 7,91
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Capitalization 2 427 M
Chart BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
Babcock International Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,25  GBP
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Archibald Anderson Bethel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Turner Chairman
Franco Martinelli Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Wallace Howie Chief Executive Officer-Marine & Technology
Jon Hall Managing Director-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP-5.05%2 838
VINCI24.38%60 082
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION0.53%34 222
LARSEN & TOUBRO6.17%31 619
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-3.66%22 480
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.44%20 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About