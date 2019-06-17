Log in
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP

(BAB)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Babcock International : confirms it turned down Serco's buyout offer

0
06/17/2019 | 04:48am EDT
File photograph shows a Serco flag flying alongside a Union flag outside Doncaster Prison in northern England

(Reuters) - British engineering services group Babcock International Group Plc on Monday confirmed that it had rejected an offer by rival Serco Group in January to combine the two companies in a deal that would have created a company worth 4 billion pounds.

Babcock said that on 23 January it received an unsolicited and preliminary proposal from Serco regarding a potential all-share deal. No further proposal had been received, it added.

"A combination of the two companies had no strategic merit and was not in the best interests of Babcock's shareholders, customers or wider stakeholders," the company said in a statement.

The company's shares were up 4.4% at 485 pence of 0750 GMT, trimming its losses to just about 1% so far this year. They were worth as much as 8 pounds last July before a series of setbacks.

Contractors such as Babcock, whose biggest customer is Britain's Defence Ministry, have been hit by a slowdown in decision-making because ahead of Brexit. The collapse of contractors Carillion and Interserve has prompted many companies to rethink strategy.

Serco, which provides services across defence, security, health and transport, has focused on winning public business abroad and cutting costs to weather a slowdown in UK outsourcing. It is led by Rupert Soames, a grandson of wartime prime minister Winston Churchill.

Babcock has also been cutting costs to offset difficult operating conditions but questions over management and strategy have plagued it.

Babcock remains the larger of the two companies, with a market valuation of around 2.4 billion pounds. Serco, whose shares, slipped 0.4 percent on Monday to 135.5 pence, is valued at just under 1.7 billion pounds.

Serco's approach was first reported by The Sunday Times.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr/Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP 4.01% 483.238 Delayed Quote.-5.05%
SERCO GROUP PLC -0.66% 135.3 Delayed Quote.42.36%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 4 871 M
EBIT 2020 524 M
Net income 2020 283 M
Debt 2020 940 M
Yield 2020 6,24%
P/E ratio 2020 8,16
P/E ratio 2021 7,91
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Capitalization 2 427 M
Chart BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
Babcock International Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,25  GBP
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Archibald Anderson Bethel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Turner Chairman
Franco Martinelli Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Wallace Howie Chief Executive Officer-Marine & Technology
Jon Hall Managing Director-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP-5.05%2 838
VINCI24.38%60 082
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION0.53%34 222
LARSEN & TOUBRO6.17%31 619
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-3.66%22 480
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.44%20 495
