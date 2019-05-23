Log in
Babcock International Group    BAB   GB0009697037

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP

(BAB)
Babcock International : to deliver innovative solution for a worlds first LPG project

05/23/2019

Babcock's LGE business, the global leader in liquid gas solutions, has secured a contract for the LPG cargo handling and Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS) for the world's first newbuilding vessel to use LPG as a primary fuel source.

The 86,000cbm carrier, ordered by a leading Asian shipowner, is being built in China and will be delivered in January 2021.

Supplying both the cargo and fuel gas systems, Babcock builds on fifty years expertise as the market leading LPG cargo handling specialist, to offer a 'one stop shop' solution for the emerging LPG market.

Babcock's FGSS, in this design using LPG stored in a deck tank, seamlessly integrates with the cargo handling system for transfer between the two systems during voyages. To ensure the correct LPG fuel delivery condition from the FGSS to the main engine, Babcock has worked directly with the main engine supplier, MAN Energy Solutions (MAN-ES), for over 18 months.

René Sejer Laursen, ME-GI Promotion Manager, MAN Energy Solutions, said: 'We have been very happy to work on this project with Babcock. Its cooperation with us, covering the fuel-gas supply system underpinning the ME-LGIP engine, has been first class. This is the first newbuilding project to exploit LPG as a fuel and, as such, is a great showcase for both our companies' technologies. Babcock's extensive experience within the LPG sphere and, not least, within the reliquefaction process, has proved invaluable. MAN Energy Solutions looks forward to continuing our mutual relationship in the future, not just aboard LPG carriers but also other, merchant vessels.'

The vessel's cargo handling system will also be equipped with Babcock's patented Vent Gas Cooler (VGC™) technology, capable of increasing cargo handling capacity and improving efficiency at lower capital and operating costs. The technology has had a significant impact in the LPG shipping industry and is operational in more than 80 LPG carriers.

Neale Campbell, Managing Director of LGE, said: 'Babcock is at the forefront of the international gas handling solutions market. The ingenuity of our hugely talented team based at our facility in Rosyth, Scotland is revolutionising the LPG market - equipping customers to ready themselves to meet tough emission regulations through the use of our patented technology.'

In conjunction with the newbuilding order, Babcock has also received a contract to conduct a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) study into an LPG fuel system upgrade as a retrofit onto a number of Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs). This will be a significant enhancement to the vessels, helping to ensure IMO 2020 compliance and vessel efficiency improvements.

These orders showcase Babcock's ability to provide solutions for both newbuilding and retrofit projects, indicating its position as a world leader in marine liquefied gas handling system innovation.

Disclaimer

Babcock International Group plc published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 17:47:09 UTC
