Babcock International : to provide helicopters and support for the French Navy

27 Feb 2020

In a contract led by the French Armament General Directorate (DGA) for the French Navy, Babcock, will work in partnership with Airbus Helicopters (AH) and Safran Helicopter Engines (SHE) to provide four H160 helicopters, helicopter modifications and through-life support.

The H160 is a part of the interim fleet which will replace the Alouette III before the Guépard's entry into service. The aircraft will be used by the French Navy on demanding Search and Rescue (SAR) missions and will be based at two locations in North and West France. Babcock is the global launch customer for the H160 helicopter.

This 10-year contact commences operations in 2022 and represents a milestone in the French MOD procurement process as it is the first time that a contract includes both hire and purchase of a brand new aircraft and its global support.

This contract marks a significant step in Babcock France's deepening collaboration with French military forces after the Jet Fighters Modernized Training Programme (FOMEDEC) signed in 2016 for the French Air Force. It confirms Babcock's military air expertise and commitment to support France's armed forces.

Military Aviation Director for Babcock France, Pierre Basquin said: 'We are very proud to be part of this innovative project with our partners. All together, we will provide both the H160 to the French Navy with a high level of availability and allow the DGA to prepare for the entry into service of the Guépard.'

Working closely with the DGA, Navy, AH and SHE stakeholders, Babcock is now driving forward with mobilisation activities. With a strong framework already in place, we will ensure the customer's faith in our trusted to deliver culture is well placed.

