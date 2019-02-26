Babcock International : to spend 10 million sterling on Brexit restructuring

Babcock, a key supplier of engineering and defence services to Britain's ministry of defence, has had to join the likes of easyJet and British Airways-owner IAG in restructuring in case Britain leaves the European Union without a trade deal.

The British company, which will also take a one-off exceptional cost of 10 million pounds to restructure, has had to sign partners in European markets where it operates to make sure those businesses are majority owned by EU nationals.

That enables it to secure an air operating certificate.

Babcock, which also maintains nuclear submarines and defence vehicles, is also taking a second exceptional charge of around 30 million pounds due to an adjustment to its pension liabilities.

The group said underlying earnings expectations for the financial year ending March 31 remained unchanged as an improved margin helps to offset a slight drop in forecast revenue of 5.2 billion pounds from 5.36 billion pounds last year.

