Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : B&W SPIG to Supply Cooling Towers for Petrochemical Plant in Belgium

04/01/2020 | 07:45pm EDT

SPIG S.p.A. (SPIG), a subsidiary of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (B&W) (NYSE: BW), has been awarded a contract by BASF Antwerp NV for more than $3 million to design and supply two cooling towers for the company’s plant in Antwerp, Belgium. BASF Antwerp NV is one of the largest European producers and exporter of chemicals, plastics and performance products.

All cooling equipment, including six cooling towers cells, is scheduled to be delivered and erected in the first half of 2021. Four of these cells will be part of the general cooling water system, while the remaining two will be dedicated to an ethylene oxide plant.

“This contract demonstrates the SPIG team being able to maintain a strong focus on its business and customers during these unprecedented times as well as the importance SPIG plays in critical industries,” said SPIG Managing Director Alberto Galantini. “We look forward to providing BASF new cooling towers for this critical infrastructure project. We appreciate this opportunity and are committed to helping our customers keep their facilities operating efficiently and effectively.”

“With this new order, which follows other projects we completed in 2019, SPIG continues to maintain its very strong relationship with BASF,” said SPIG Aftermarket Sales & Global Service Director, Giovanni Pappalardo. “We look forward to a long-lasting partnership for this new project and for opportunities to come.”

SPIG’s specialized services include preventive maintenance, equipment upgrades, replacement and spare parts, online performance monitoring, and a commitment to research and development to continually seek new and more efficient cooling system solutions.

About SPIG

SPIG, S.p.A is a subsidiary of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. and a global turnkey cooling systems supplier. Since 1936, SPIG has provided customers with an extensive range of high quality cooling towers, air-cooled condensers and related services.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the execution and completion of SPIG’s contract for equipment supply and erection at a customer plant in Belgium. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2020
