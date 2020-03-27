Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.    BW

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.

(BW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : & Wilcox to Webcast Discussion of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) (B&W or the “Company”) expects to host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 5 p.m. ET.

B&W Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Young and B&W Chief Financial Officer Louis Salamone will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. A news release detailing the results is expected to be issued after the market closes on Monday, March 30, 2020.

The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet on B&W’s Investor Relations site. The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is (833) 227-5843; the dial-in number for participants outside the U.S. is (647) 689-4070. The conference ID for all participants is 4766899. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website for a limited time.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRIS
05:11pBABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : & Wilcox to Webcast Discussion of Its Fourth Quar..
BU
03/12BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Stateme..
AQ
03/12BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : CLARIFICATION of Babcock & Wilcox Announces Preli..
BU
03/12BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
03/12BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : & Wilcox Announces Preliminary Unaudited Q4 and F..
BU
03/11BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : B&W Subsidiary Wins Power Plant Installation Proj..
BU
02/24BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : B&W SPIG Awarded $18 Million Cooling Technologies..
BU
02/04BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : B&W Announces Comprehensive Debt Refinancing Agre..
AQ
02/03BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement,..
AQ
01/27BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : B&W Continues To Work Toward Debt Refinancing
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 954 M
EBIT 2019 -52,4 M
Net income 2019 -117 M
Debt 2019 229 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,18x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,75x
EV / Sales2019 0,30x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 56,5 M
Chart BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,80  $
Last Close Price 1,22  $
Spread / Highest target 211%
Spread / Average Target 211%
Spread / Lowest Target 211%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth M. Young Chief Executive Officer
Matthew E. Avril Chairman
James J. Muckley Senior Vice President-Operations
Louis Salamone Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Cynthia S. Dubin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.-66.48%57
ABB LTD-21.42%40 622
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED1.05%8 695
ABB INDIA LIMITED-4.54%2 439
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-44.11%2 234
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.-4.37%1 586
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group