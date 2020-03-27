Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : & Wilcox to Webcast Discussion of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) (B&W or the “Company”) expects to host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 5 p.m. ET.

B&W Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Young and B&W Chief Financial Officer Louis Salamone will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. A news release detailing the results is expected to be issued after the market closes on Monday, March 30, 2020.

The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet on B&W’s Investor Relations site. The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is (833) 227-5843; the dial-in number for participants outside the U.S. is (647) 689-4070. The conference ID for all participants is 4766899. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website for a limited time.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com.

