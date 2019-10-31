Babytree : (1) RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; AND (2) APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr. HU joined Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: BABA) in January 2016, and has been the general manager of Fast Moving Consumer Goods Department of Tmall since December 2017. From January 2016 to December 2017, he served as the general manager of Cosmetic Department of Tmall. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy SE, a company listed on the Euronext N.V. (ticker symbol: LVMH), first as the brand general manager of Fresh and then as the brand general manager of Benefit in Great China Area. From 2006 to 2008, he worked at Estee Lauder Companies Inc., a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: EL), as the director of sales in China. From 2001 to 2006, he worked at Mars, Inc. as the regional manager of Wrigley.

Mr. HU obtained his bachelor's degree in economics from Fudan University in 1992.

Saved as disclosed above, Mr. HU has confirmed that he does not hold (i) any other position with the Company or other member of the Group, (ii) any directorships in the last three years in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas and (iii) any other major appointments and professional qualifications.

Mr. HU does not have any relationship with any other directors, senior management, substantial shareholder(s) or controlling shareholder(s) (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.

The Company has entered into an appointment letter with Mr. HU for a term of three years commencing from October 31, 2019, which may be terminated by either party giving to the other not less than one month's prior notice in writing. The appointment letter may be renewed in accordance with the articles of association of the Company ("Articles of Association") and the applicable rules. Mr. HU will hold office until the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company and be eligible for re-election. Thereafter, Mr. HU shall retire and shall be eligible for re-election at least once every three years in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Articles of Association. Mr. HU will not receive remuneration for his services as a non-executive Director as determined by the Board with reference to the recommendation from the remuneration committee of the Company, having taken into account market practice, time commitment and responsibilities of the Directors and performance of the Group.

To the best knowledge and belief of the Board and having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. HU does not have any interests or short position in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).