Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bacanora Lithium Plc    BCN   GB00BD20C246

BACANORA LITHIUM PLC

(BCN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bacanora Lithium : Amendment to JV for the Zinnwald Lithium Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 02:08am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Amendment to JV for the Zinnwald Lithium Project
Released 07:00 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1101D
Bacanora Lithium PLC
17 February 2020

17 February 2020

Bacanora Lithium plc

('Bacanora' or the 'Company')

Amendment to the Joint Venture Agreement for the Zinnwald Lithium Project

Change in Accounting Reference Date

Bacanora Lithium Plc, (AIM: BCN) the lithium development and exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with the administrators of Solarworld AG ('Solarworld') to amend the Joint Venture Agreement in relation to Deutsche Lithium GmbH ('DL'), which owns 100% of the Zinnwald Lithium Project ('Zinnwald'), located in southeast Germany.

Bacanora acquired an initial 50% interest in DL in February 2017. Bacanora had an option to acquire the outstanding 50% that it does not own, whilst Solarworld had the right, but not obligation, to buy back Bacanora's shareholding for €1 (together the 'Call Options'). The Company and Solarworld have agreed to cancel the Call Options. As a result Bacanora will now own 50% of DL, and Solarworld, which is currently in administration, will hold the other 50%. Bacanora has committed to provide a minimum of €1.35 million in funding to DL over the next two years to progress the development of Zinnwald. As announced previously this funding is expected to progress the lithium test-work and downstream engineering stages.

Peter Secker, CEO of Bacanora, commented:

'We welcome the changes to the Joint Venture Agreement and look forward to continuing to work on the engineering and design of the Zinnwald Lithium Project. We have a strong management team in place in Germany and continue to progress the project and work with potential investors on its financing. We fully believe that Zinnwald has the potential to become a leading supplier to the European battery industry.'

Accounting Reference Date

The Company has changed its accounting reference date from 30 June to 31 December. Accordingly the Company will publish its Annual Report incorporating its audited consolidated financial statements for the six month period to 31 December 2019 on or around 2 March 2020. The Company will be providing an update on the Sonora Lithium Project in this upcoming Report.

For further information please visit www.bacanoralithium.comor contact:

Bacanora Lithium plc

Peter Secker, CEO

Janet Blas, CFO

info@bacanoralithium.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nomad

Sandy Jamieson / Liam Murray

+44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Citigroup Global Markets, Joint Broker

Tom Reid / Patrick Evans / Matthew Kenney

+44 (0) 20 7986 4000

Canaccord Genuity, Joint Broker

James Asensio / Edward Montgomery

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Tavistock, Financial PR Adviser

Jos Simson / Emily Moss / Oliver Lamb

Bacanora@tavistock.co.uk

+44 (0) 20 7920 3150

+44 (0) 77 8855 4035

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Notes to editors

Bacanora Lithium Plc is an AIM-listed (ticker 'BCN') lithium development and exploration company. The Company owns assets in Mexico and Germany. It is focused on building, in collaboration with its major shareholder and offtake partner, Ganfeng Lithium (the world's largest lithium metals producer), a 35,000 tonne per annum open pit lithium carbonate operation at its flagship asset, the Sonora Lithium Project in Mexico. The Sonora Lithium Project has 8.8 million tonnes of lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) equivalentresources, with an approximate 250 year resource life, as detailed in its December 2017 Feasibility Study.

Sonora Lithium Ltd ('SLL') is the operational holding company for the Sonora Lithium Project and owns 100% of the La Ventana concession. The La Ventana concession accounts for 88% of the mined ore feed in the Sonora Feasibility Study which covers the initial 19 years of the project mine life. SLL is owned 77.5% by Bacanora and 22.5% by Ganfeng Lithium Ltd. SLL also owns 70% of the El Sauz and Fleur concessions.

In addition, the Company has a 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium Project and the Falkenhain and Altenberg Licences in southern Saxony, Germany.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as 'plan', 'expect', 'project', 'intend', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate' and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions 'may' or 'will' occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: commodity price volatility; general economic conditions in the UK, the United States, Mexico, Germany and globally; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental regulation; unanticipated operating events or performance; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Important notice

The contents of this announcement have been prepared by and are the sole responsibility of Bacanora.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCGPUBWPUPUGAC
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Amendment to JV for the Zinnwald Lithium Project - RNS

Disclaimer

Bacanora Lithium plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BACANORA LITHIUM PLC
2019GANFENG LITHIUM : Cadence Minerals Plc - Bacanora Lithium Completion of Strategi..
AQ
2019CLEVELAND CLIFFS : Cadence Minerals plc - Interim Results for the six months end..
AQ
2019BACANORA LITHIUM : Directorate change
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -12,0 M
Net income 2019 -14,2 M
Finance 2019 29,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,01x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 -
EV / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 127 M
Chart BACANORA LITHIUM PLC
Duration : Period :
Bacanora Lithium Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BACANORA LITHIUM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,56  CAD
Last Close Price 0,57  CAD
Spread / Highest target 235%
Spread / Average Target 173%
Spread / Lowest Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Anthony Secker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Ainsworth Höhnen Executive Chairman
Janet Boyce Chief Financial Officer
James Digby Ronald Strauss Non-Executive Director
Andrés Constantin Antonius González Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BACANORA LITHIUM PLC-5.71%96
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.14.54%8 046
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY14.45%6 756
UPL LTD-7.48%6 318
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.-12.62%5 319
PHOSAGRO PAO--.--%4 924
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group