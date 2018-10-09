Bacanora Minerals : NI-43-101 lithium resource at Zinnwald Project

RNS Number : 3498D Bacanora Lithium PLC 09 October 2018

Bacanora Lithium plc / Index: AIM / Epic: BCN / Sector: Natural Resources

Bacanora Lithium plc ("Bacanora" or the "Company")

NI-43-101 lithium resource estimate at Zinnwald Project, Germany

Bacanora Lithium plc (AIM: BCN), the London listed lithium company, is pleased to announce NI 43-101 compliant Measured + Indicated resources of 124,974 tonnes of contained lithium ('Li') at its 50% owned Zinnwald lithium project ('Zinnwald' or 'the Project') in southern Saxony, Germany, represen4ng a 30% increase from the previous PERC resource es4mate of 96,200 tonnes. The total resource es4mate for the Project (Measure + Indicated + Inferred) is 142,240 tonnes of contained Li. The mineral resource es4mate forms part of the Feasibility Study ('FS') for a high value lithium product opera4on at Zinnwald that will supply the fast-growing European ba

The FS remains on course to be completed in Q2 2019.

Peter Secker, CEO of Bacanora, commented, "The NI 43-101 compliant resource upgrade to 142,240 tonnes conﬁrms Zinnwald's status as one of the most advanced lithium projects in Europe. With a strategic loca4on in the heart of the important German ba

"Meanwhile work con4nues at our lithium project in Sonora, Mexico where a FS conﬁrmed the highly a

Here, we are in advanced discussions with several potential partners both at the corporate and project level to secure, on a

Further Information

Zinnwald is located in southeast Germany, some 35 km from Dresden and adjacent to the border of the Czech Republic and within 5 km of the town of Altenberg and 50 km of the town of Freiberg. The Project is in a granite hosted Sn/W/Li belt that has been mined historically for 4n, tungsten and lithium at diﬀerent 4mes over the past 300 years.

The strategic loca4on of the Project allows immediate access to the German automo4ve and downstream lithium chemical industries.

This new NI 43-101 mineral resource es4mate upgrades the PERC compliant report produced in 2014, and is based on 76 surface holes plus 12 underground holes comprising 6,465m of core; including 10 surface drill holes completed in 2012 - 2014 (nine diamond drill holes and one reverse circula4on drill hole) covering a total length of 2,484m, and inﬁll and veriﬁca4on drilling consis4ng of 15 surface diamond drill holes with a total length of 4,458.9m completed in 2017.

The upgraded resource is part of an ongoing FS at Zinnwald. To date, concentrator and roas4ng testwork and resource deﬁni4on workstreams have been completed. The remaining FS workstreams, including mine design, hydrometallurgical testwork and engineering design, are all underway and proceeding on schedule. As a result, the FS is on course to be completed in Q2 2019.

The upgraded resource has been reported in accordance with Na4onal Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and was carried out by G.E.O.S. IngenieurgesellschaJ mbH (G.E.O.S.), Repor4ng Persons: Kersten Kühn, Ma

The table below provides a breakdown of the upgraded mineral resource estimate for the Zinnwald Project:

Resource classification* Ore tonnage (000t) Mean Li grade (ppm) Contained Li (tonnes) Measured 18,510 3,630 67,191 Indicated 17,000 3,399 57,783

Inferred 4,865 3,549 17,266 Demonstrated 35,510 3,519 124,974 (Measured + Indicated) Total (Measured + 40,375 3,523 142,240 Indicated + Inferred) (* Vertical thickness ≥ 2 m, cut-off Li = 2,500 ppm)

The new NI 43-101 resource replaces an ini4al resource compiled in 2014. This ini4al resource, which was based on the Pan European Resource Standard ("PERC"), included 26.6 million tonnes of ore at a grade of 3,620 ppm (demonstrated) containing 96,200 tonnes of Li at cut oﬀ 2,500 ppm. Using a minimum thickness of 2m and 2,500 ppm Li cut-oﬀ, the Zinnwald demonstrated mineral resource (Measured + Indicated) has signiﬁcantly increased to 35.5 million tonnes at a grade of 3,519 ppm Li containing 124,974 tonnes of Li, an increase of 30% over the 2014 resource. The equivalent total mineral resource (Measured + Indicated + Inferred) at a 2m minimum thickness and 2,500 ppm cut off grade increased by 7% from 132,740 tonnes of contained Li to 142,240 tonnes.

The informa4on contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to cons4tute inside informa4on as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

ABOUT BACANORA LITHIUM:

Bacanora owns ten mining concession areas covering approximately 100 thousand hectares in the northeast of Sonora

State in Mexico. Seven of these ten mining concessions (the 'Sonora Lithium Project'1) were included in the Feasibility Study announced 12 December 2017. The Company, through drilling and explora4on work to date, has established a Measured plus Indicated Mineral Resource es4mate of over 5 Mt (comprising 1.9Mt of Measured Resources and 3.1Mt of Indicated Resources) of LCE2 and an addi4onal Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.7 Mt of LCE. The Company's Feasibility Study has established Proven Mineral Reserves (in accordance with NI 43-101) of 1.67 Mt and Probable Mineral Reserves of 2.85 Mt LCE and conﬁrmed the economics associated with becoming a 35,000 tpa lithium carbonate and 30,000 tpa SOP producer in Mexico. In addi4on to the Sonora Lithium Project, the Company also has a 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium Project and the Falkenhain Licence in southern Saxony, Germany. Each of the Zinnwald Lithium Project and the Falkenhain Licence are located in a granite hosted Sn/W/Li belt that has been mined historically for 4n, tungsten and lithium at diﬀerent 4mes over the past 300 years. The strategic loca4on of the Zinnwald Lithium Project and the Falkenhain Licence provides close geographical proximity to the German automotive and downstream lithium chemical industries.

1. The Sonora Lithium Project is comprised of the following lithium proper4es: La Ventana lithium concession, which is 100 percent owned by Bacanora and El Sauz and Fleur concessions, which are held by Mexilit S.A. de C.V. ('Mexilit') which is owned 70 percent by Bacanora and 30 percent by Cadence Minerals Plc.

2. LCE = lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) equivalent; determined by mul4plying Li value in percent by 5.324 to get an equivalent Li2CO3 value in per cent. Use of LCE is to provide data comparable with industry reports and assumes complete conversion of lithium in clays with no recovery or process losses.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking informa on" within the meaning of applicable securi es law. Forward-looking informa on is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "an cipate", "es mate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or condi ons "may" or "will" occur. In par cular, forward-looking informa on in this press release includes, but is not limited to: the updated es ma on of resources, followed by mine design and mine planning ac vi es and the comple on of a feasibility study for the Zinnwald Lithium Project in Q2 2019. Although we believe that the expecta ons reﬂected in the forward-looking informa on are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expecta ons will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is norepresentation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking informa on is based on the opinions and es mates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertain es and other factors that could cause actual events or results to diﬀer materially from those an cipated in the forward-looking informa on. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to diﬀer materially from those expressed in the forward-looking informa on include, but are not limited to: commodity price vola lity; general economic condi ons in Canada, the United States, Mexico and globally; industry condi ons, governmental regula on, including environmental regula on; unan cipated opera ng events or performance; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authori es; stock market vola lity; compe on for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our proﬁle on SEDAR atwww.sedar.com. Readers are cau oned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking informa on contained in this news release is expressly qualiﬁed by this cau onary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking informa on to conform such informa on to actual results or to changes in our expecta ons except as otherwise required by applicable securi es legisla on. Readers are cau oned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

