BACHEM HOLDING AG
08/21BACHEM HOLDING : half-yearly earnings release
07/24BACHEM : Footprint in Asia
AQ
First half of 2018: Further rise in net profit; delayed sales/EBIT to be made good in second half

08/24/2018
  • Net income 14.9% of sales
  • EBITDA at 26.0% and EBIT at 16.2% of sales
  • Delayed sales and EBIT increase
  • Significantly stronger 2nd half anticipated

  • Outlook favorable for another very good fiscal year

Bubendorf/Basel, August 24, 2018 -Owing to project delays, the Bachem Group (SIX: BANB) posted a 7.2% decrease in net sales to 110.9 million CHF for the first half of 2018 (H1 2017: 119.5 million CHF). A marked increase in the second half of the year is expected to make up for this. Exchange rate movements had only a marginal impact. Sales in local currencies were 7.6% down on the first half of 2017. Sales of generics amounted to 44.1 million CHF, below the strong prior year's reference figure (52.0 million CHF). The research chemicals business unit delivered a solid performance in a challenging, highly competitive market environment. Sales of catalog products and custom synthesis products held steady at their new benchmark level. At mid-year, sales of New Chemical Entities (NCEs) were below the year-ago figure (-7.6% in local currencies) due to various delays in the clinical development of customer projects. As expected, the shift of sales to the second half described above impacted on the operating result. Operating income (EBIT) declined year-on-year by 3.4 million CHF to 18.0 million CHF in the first half of 2018. At 16.2%, the EBIT margin on the reference date likewise remained below that of the prior year period (H1 2017: 17.9%). The main causes were the higher cost base compared to the previous year and the delayed contribution margins due to project postponements. Supported by a positive foreign exchange result, net income came to 16.5 million CHF in the first half of 2018 (H1 2017: 15.8 million CHF).

Press Release

Half-Year Report

Disclaimer

Bachem Holding AG published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 04:26:04 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 295 M
EBIT 2018 58,5 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 90,9 M
Yield 2018 2,08%
P/E ratio 2018 40,06
P/E ratio 2019 33,77
EV / Sales 2018 3,63x
EV / Sales 2019 3,21x
Capitalization 980 M
BACHEM HOLDING AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BACHEM HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 146  CHF
Spread / Average Target 1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Früh Chief Executive Officer
Kuno Sommer Chairman
Alex Fässler Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Schindler Chief Financial Officer
Günther Loidl Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BACHEM HOLDING AG-6.36%982
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 013
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC27.06%24 821
LONZA GROUP18.95%23 527
INCYTE CORPORATION-26.64%14 800
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.41.83%11 959
