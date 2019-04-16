Log in
BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB

(BACTI B)
04/15 11:29:39 am
36.7 SEK   +3.09%
02:23aBACTIGUARD : Annual Report 2018
PU
02:01aBACTIGUARD : Annual Report 2018
AQ
04/15BACTIGUARD : Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of Bactiguard Holding AB
AQ
Bactiguard : Annual Report 2018

04/16/2019

Bactiguard's Annual Report 2018

The annual report is available as a downloadable PDF document in both Swedish and English. A printed version of the report will be available from May 15 and can be ordered by email to: info@bactiguard.se.

This information is information that Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET on April 16, 2019.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Edström, CFO, mobile: +46 72 226 23 28

Disclaimer

Bactiguard Holding AB published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 06:22:04 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 189 M
EBIT 2019 24,2 M
Net income 2019 5,05 M
Debt 2019 155 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 229,38
P/E ratio 2020 29,60
EV / Sales 2019 6,51x
EV / Sales 2020 4,86x
Capitalization 1 075 M
Chart BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB
Duration : Period :
Bactiguard Holding AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 40,0  SEK
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nils Peder Christian Kinch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Inge Ståhlberg Chairman
Johan Rugfelt Chief Operating Officer
Cecilia Marie Edström Chief Financial Officer
Ingrid Mia Arnhult Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB-8.71%116
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY9.27%67 731
COLOPLAST14.61%21 122
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED18.05%14 063
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER CO15.09%4 093
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD--.--%3 815
