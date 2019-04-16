Bactiguard : Annual Report 2018

Bactiguard's Annual Report 2018

The annual report is available as a downloadable PDF document in both Swedish and English. A printed version of the report will be available from May 15 and can be ordered by email to: info@bactiguard.se.



This information is information that Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET on April 16, 2019.



For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Edström, CFO, mobile: +46 72 226 23 28