Bactiguard : Invitation to the presentation of Bactiguard's interim report on August 8, 2019

08/05/2019 | 09:10am EDT

August 05, 2019

Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) publishes the interim report for the second quarter on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 8:00 CET.



In connection with this, a conference call for investors, analysts and media will be held at 10:00 CET on August 8. CEO Christian Kinch and CFO Cecilia Edström will present the interim report and answer questions.

The report and a presentation for the conference call will be available at Bactiguard's website www.bactiguard.com once the report has been released.

To participate in the conference call, please dial +46 8 505 583 52

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Edström, CFO and deputy CEO, mobile: +46 722 262 328

Disclaimer

Bactiguard Holding AB published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 13:09:03 UTC
