Bactiguard : central venous catheters approved in Mexico

09/25/2019 | 02:48am EDT

September 25, 2019

The product approval for Bactiguard's central venous catheters has been announced by the Mexican Ministry of Health. This provides new opportunities for Bactiguard in providing effective infection prevention for the most vulnerable patients in the second biggest market in Latin America.



'We are finally through the registration process in Mexico, which started more than two years ago. With the new product approval, we can provide a more comprehensive range of products for effective infection prevention to themost vulnerable patients,' says Jonas Östregård, SVP Sales & Marketing.

'Most countries are facing major societal challenges, including hospital acquired infections, and there is a growing need for preventive solutions. With the full Bactiguard portfolio for infection protection available, we are convinced that the hospitals in Mexico will be able to reduce infections and limit the use of antibiotics,' Jonas Östregård continues.

In 2016 Bactiguard received Mexican product approval for its infection preventive urinary catheters (BIP Foley) and in 2018 for endotracheal tubes, (BIP ETT), and sales started in 2017.

Catheter related bloodstream infections (CBRSI), also known as Central Line Associated Bloodstream Infections (CLABSI), account for a large proportion of healthcare associated infections (HAI) in patients using medical devices, such as central venous catheters (CVC)[1]. These infections can lead to serious complications, causing patient suffering as well as increased mortality and healthcare costs. In addition, these infections are often treated with antibiotics, which increase the risk of emergence and spread of multi-resistant microbes.A common complication during treatment with CVCs, apart from infections, is thrombosis. An ex vivostudy using Thrombin-Anti-Thrombin (TAT) as a marker for the risk of developing thrombosis, showed lower TAT levels when using BIP CVC compared to uncoated catheters, which may indicate a lower risk of developing thrombosis.[2]

Disclaimer

Bactiguard Holding AB published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 06:47:03 UTC
