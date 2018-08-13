Log in
BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD (BAD)

BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD (BAD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Badger Daylighting Ltd : Badger Daylighting Ltd. to Host Earnings Call

08/13/2018 | 03:14pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2018 / Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTC PINK: BADFF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 13, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-AC6366F28AFFD.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 568 M
EBIT 2018 94,4 M
Net income 2018 65,1 M
Debt 2018 64,9 M
Yield 2018 1,75%
P/E ratio 2018 17,68
P/E ratio 2019 15,14
EV / Sales 2018 2,06x
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
Capitalization 1 104 M
Technical analysis trends BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 33,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul J. Vanderberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen Dawson Roane Chairman
John G. Kelly Chief Operating Officer
Gerald D. Schiefelbein Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
David Mark Calnan Secretary & Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD9.60%839
VINCI-2.34%57 551
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-9.98%35 449
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-7.06%28 132
LARSEN & TOUBRO0.40%26 144
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-12.28%23 968
