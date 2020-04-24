Log in
BADGER METER, INC.

(BMI)
Badger Meter : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

04/24/2020

The Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of seventeen cents ($0.17) per share to shareholders of record on May 29, 2020, payable June 12, 2020.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter is an innovator in flow measurement, control and communications solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals, and other fluids, and are known for accuracy, long-lasting durability and for providing valuable and timely measurement data. For more information, visit badgermeter.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 417 M
EBIT 2020 59,6 M
Net income 2020 45,0 M
Finance 2020 82,0 M
Yield 2020 1,22%
P/E ratio 2020 37,0x
P/E ratio 2021 32,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,78x
EV / Sales2021 3,46x
Capitalization 1 658 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Bockhorst Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William Parisen Vice President-Global Operations
Robert A. Wrocklage Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Fischer Lead Independent Director
Todd J. Teske Lead Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BADGER METER, INC.-12.27%1 658
SMC CORPORATION-1.44%29 662
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-11.23%16 865
COGNEX CORPORATION-14.76%8 254
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-2.10%7 514
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-17.03%5 009
