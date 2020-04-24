Badger Meter : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of seventeen cents ($0.17) per share to shareholders of record on May 29, 2020, payable June 12, 2020.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter is an innovator in flow measurement, control and communications solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals, and other fluids, and are known for accuracy, long-lasting durability and for providing valuable and timely measurement data. For more information, visit badgermeter.com.

