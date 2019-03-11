Badger Meter : Selected as Columbia, South Carolina's Advanced “Smart Water” Technologies Partner

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) today announced that it will provide a
full suite of smart water technologies and services to the City of
Columbia, South Carolina to assist the city’s vision to lead the way in
innovative and high quality municipal services. The fully integrated
solution will improve the city’s efficiency and reduce water loss by
providing real-time access to detailed water usage data, enhancing
customer service and empowering their nearly 150,000 customers to better
manage their water usage.
The city selected Badger Meter’s BEACON® Advanced Metering Analytics
(AMA) Software-as-a-Service offering that collects and analyzes data
within the water distribution network to improve operational efficiency
and awareness. When matched with our ORION® Cellular endpoints and
industry-leading Recordall® water meters, the city will have an
intuitive, cloud-based software suite that allows greater visibility and
control and provides a powerful end-to-end solution. It will also take
advantage of the extended longevity and support of infrastructure-free
cellular networks, which are driving cellular as the AMI system of
choice for water utilities. The ORION® Cellular endpoints selected by
the city will utilize the newest LTE-M network. The LTE-M network is
dedicated to machine-to-machine (M2M) devices deployed as part of a
smart water solution and is fully compatible with current LTE and 5G
network technology.
The first installations are expected to begin in Columbia this spring,
with a three-year anticipated project timeline for full roll-out.
“We are pleased to provide this comprehensive smart water solution to
the City of Columbia,” said Kimberly Stoll, Vice President - Sales and
Marketing at Badger Meter. “Mayor Benjamin, who leads the U.S.
Conference of Mayors, has been innovative in his approach to smart water
for his growing city. We were able to demonstrate how leveraging the
power of infrastructure-free data utilizing the ORION® LTE-M cellular
solution would meet their high expectations for an efficient, effective
and responsive solution.”
Columbia’s Mayor, Steve Benjamin, stated, “We’re excited as a city to
not only improve the quality of service we provide to our residents but
also to improve the efficiency and accuracy with which we deliver those
services. Columbia is one of many cities across our nation implementing
smart city measures that allow us to become the city we desire to be.”
About Badger Meter
Badger Meter is an innovator in flow measurement, control and
communications solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and
commercial and industrial customers worldwide. The Company’s products
measure water, oil, chemicals, and other fluids, and are known for
accuracy, long-lasting durability and for providing valuable and timely
measurement data. For more information, visit badgermeter.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005576/en/