Badger Meter : Showcases Solutions for Proactive Utility Intelligence at ACE19

MILWAUKEE - Badger Meter, a leading global innovator and manufacturer of flow measurement, control and communications solutions, will highlight the recently introduced ORION® Cellular LTE-M endpoint as well as the 3 and 4 inch E-Series® Ultrasonic meters at the American Water Works Association's (AWWA) Annual Conference and Exposition (ACE19).

'Badger Meter has a long legacy of driving innovation in the water metering industry and developing numerous first-to-market water metering technologies. We continue our leadership with the ORION Cellular LTE-M endpoints, which, for the first time, allows utilities to use the LTE-M cellular IoT network for greater efficiency and security,' said Kim Stoll, vice president of sales and marketing at Badger Meter. 'As the only independent manufacturer of water metering solutions in the country, we are proud to continue leading the way with efficient and forward-thinking solutions.'

ORION Cellular LTE-M Endpoint

For use in smart water applications, the ORION Cellular LTE-M endpoint is an innovative, two-way water metering endpoint that operates using existing IoT (Internet of Things) cellular infrastructure. As the next generation of the company's time-tested ORION family of products, the ORION Cellular LTE-M endpoint, which launched in spring 2019, is designed to efficiently and securely deliver two-way meter communication via a reliable LTE-M network. Because of the global standardization of these networks, utilities are in a unique position to evolve with changes in technology while at the same time ensuring compatibility.

The ORION Cellular LTE-M endpoint captures 15-minute interval read data and meter status information using two-way communications. It is designed to call in four times each workday and features a configurable schedule that enables utility customers to select call-in times that best support their processes. To improve their environmental integrity, the electronics and battery assembly are fully encapsulated in epoxy, allowing an endpoint to be deployed in indoor, outdoor and pit applications. The ORION Cellular LTE-M endpoint also offers:

A smart activation feature that begins broadcasting data when the encoder detects sufficient water usage after installation, eliminating the need for field programming or special tools

42-day storage of 15-minute interval data

An advanced data security measure that securely transports data to Badger Meter's BEACON® Advanced Metering Analytics (AMA) software via private network and never over the public internet

E-Series Ultrasonic 3 and 4 inch Meters for Commercial and Industrial Applications

Badger Meter's E-Series Ultrasonic 3 and 4 inch meters are now available for purchase. Designed for high measurement accuracy and long-term reliability, the E-Series 3 and 4 inch meters lower maintenance and operating costs and can help to reduce non-revenue water. With extended flow ranges that cover turbo and compound meter applications, the meters are ideal for measuring potable cold water for all commercial and industrial customers that experience wide fluctuations in water demand.

The E-Series Ultrasonic 3 and 4 inch meters also feature:

Open flow tube design

Fully electronic meters with field programmable registration and reporting features

Long-term sustained accuracy within ± 1.5 percent and extended flow accuracy within ± 3 percent

Meter alarms for empty pipe, exceeding max flow, reverse flow, leak, temperature, pressure, and battery, reported through ORION Cellular LTE and LTE-M endpoints and BEACON AMA

Single and dual outputs with industry standard ASCII encoder protocol, scaled and unscaled, and 4-20mA

Weatherproof, UV-resistant and fully submersible design

Registration electronics and battery are encapsulated to withstand harsh environments

Availability in lead-free bronze alloy housing that complies with the lead-free requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act

Compatibility with Badger Meter's ORION family of endpoints

Replaceable electronics

Attendees at the American Water Works Association's Annual Conference & Exposition (ACE19) can see the new technologies during demonstrations at Badger Meter's booth #2608.

To learn more about these products and Badger Meter's line of smart metering technologies, visit www.badgermeter.com.

