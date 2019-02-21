Log in
BAE : 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 14%; Order Backlog Rose to GBP48.4 Billion

02/21/2019

By Ian Walker

British weapons maker BAE Systems PLC (BA.LN) on Thursday reported a 14% rise in 2018 pretax profit and said it expects underlying earnings per share for 2019 to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage.

BAE made a pretax profit of 1.22 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) compared with GBP1.07 billion a year earlier on revenue that fell 2.3% to GBP16.82 billion.

Net profit rose to GBP1 billion from GBP827 million.

Underlying earnings per share--the company's preferred metric, which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--rose to 42.9 pence a share from 42.1 pence a year earlier.

The company's order intake as of Dec. 31 was GBP28.28 billion while the backlog was GBP48.4 billion.

The board has declared a final dividend of 13.2 pence a share, taking the total payout for the year to 22.2 pence compared with 21.8 pence for 2017.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAE SYSTEMS -1.41% 504.4 Delayed Quote.9.84%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC (ADR) End-of-day quote.
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 18 496 M
EBIT 2018 1 890 M
Net income 2018 1 109 M
Debt 2018 756 M
Yield 2018 4,42%
P/E ratio 2018 14,69
P/E ratio 2019 13,71
EV / Sales 2018 0,91x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 16 121 M
Chart BAE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 6,28  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Peter John Lynas Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Nigel Whitehead Chief Technology Officer
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS9.84%21 007
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.81%110 855
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.34%86 232
RAYTHEON20.39%52 107
GENERAL DYNAMICS10.97%50 378
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.18%48 774
