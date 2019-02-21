BAE : 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 14%; Order Backlog Rose to GBP48.4 Billion

By Ian Walker

British weapons maker BAE Systems PLC (BA.LN) on Thursday reported a 14% rise in 2018 pretax profit and said it expects underlying earnings per share for 2019 to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage.

BAE made a pretax profit of 1.22 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) compared with GBP1.07 billion a year earlier on revenue that fell 2.3% to GBP16.82 billion.

Net profit rose to GBP1 billion from GBP827 million.

Underlying earnings per share--the company's preferred metric, which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--rose to 42.9 pence a share from 42.1 pence a year earlier.

The company's order intake as of Dec. 31 was GBP28.28 billion while the backlog was GBP48.4 billion.

The board has declared a final dividend of 13.2 pence a share, taking the total payout for the year to 22.2 pence compared with 21.8 pence for 2017.

