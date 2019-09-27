BAE : Advanced Typhoon delivered to the Royal Air Force

BAE Systems handed over the jet as work continues on delivering the capabilities required to ensure Typhoon remains the operationally-effective backbone of the UK's combat air power.
The Company's production facility in Warton, Lancashire, is now gearing up to start assembly of Typhoon aircraft for the Qatari Emiri Air Force, with the first jet due to be delivered in 2022.
The latest delivery completes the order to the RAF, which deploys the aircraft on Quick Reaction Alert and on overseas operations.
A ceremony was held at BAE Systems' final assembly facility at Warton to mark the latest milestone delivery.
Andy Flynn, Typhoon Capability Director for BAE Systems - Air, said: 'This event marks another major milestone in our partnership with the UK which will continue to see us work together to invest in evolving Typhoon to become the complete battlefield controller.
'Typhoon was designed to continuously evolve and its untapped potential continues to be realised with new investments in radar, communications, data management, weapons and connectivity further strengthening its role in the frontline of securing the skies over the UK.
'With production for Qatar ramping up and Typhoon attracting interest in a number of international campaigns, it is entering the next stage of a technological journey which future-proofs it for decades to come.
'Over this time, it will be the platform which will develop and deploy technologies which will become central on a future combat air system, making it the ideal interoperable partner to fly alongside a Future Combat Air System.'
Air Commodore Paul Lloyd, Head of the Fast Air Support Team at the UK's Defence Equipment & Support organisation, said: 'Great pride should be taken for the continued dedication and hard work needed to reach this significant milestone for the Typhoon programme.'
