BAE : Advanced Typhoon delivered to the Royal Air Force

BAE Systems handed over the jet as work continues on delivering the capabilities required to ensure Typhoon remains the operationally-effective backbone of the UK's combat air power.

The Company's production facility in Warton, Lancashire, is now gearing up to start assembly of Typhoon aircraft for the Qatari Emiri Air Force, with the first jet due to be delivered in 2022.

The latest delivery completes the order to the RAF, which deploys the aircraft on Quick Reaction Alert and on overseas operations.

A ceremony was held at BAE Systems' final assembly facility at Warton to mark the latest milestone delivery.