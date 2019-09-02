BAE : DSEI media briefing schedule

In this session dedicated to the latest technological advancements from BAE Systems you will have the opportunity to see first-hand some of the new technologies the Company's engineers and technologists are working on.

11:25: Augmented Reality glasses briefing and demonstration

Chris Colston, Director of Strategic Growth, Electronic Systems

BAE Systems will unveil the prototype of its augmented reality (AR) glasses (currently in a headset form). The final product is intended to be one of the highest performing and brightest AR glasses systems on the market, and the latest iteration of the technology will be available to demo on the BAE Systems stand.

Location: The Cube, BAE Systems stand, S4-200

11:45: Future cockpit briefing and demonstration

Jean Page, Technologist & Head of Discipline Human Factors, BAE Systems Air

BAE Systems is developing cockpit technologies for the future fighter-jet pilot, which will be available to experience in a cockpit demonstrator. Virtual and augmented reality and gesture control are some of the novel controls being trialled to meet the demands of a future complex battlespace.

Location:BAE Systems stand, S4-200

14:00: Integrating autonomy into naval capability

Mike Woods, Chief Technologist, BAE Systems Maritime Services,

Robin Abbot, Programme Manager Autonomy Systems, Combat Systems, BAE Systems Naval Ships

Cdr Sean Trevethan, Navy X Programme Manager, Royal Navy

The Pacific 24 Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB) from BAE Systems, that extends human capability by navigating the seas autonomously, will be launched from a Type 23 Royal Navy warship docked outside ExCeL before carrying out high-speed exercises that mimic real world scenarios including force protection, threat intercept and chase missions with other manned and unmanned surface vessels.

Location:Naval Zone, Royal Docks (Gazebo beside HMS Argyll)

15:00: BvS10: Driving the Digital Information Advantage

Darren Restarick, BvS10 Regional Director, BAE Systems Hägglunds

BAE Systems has adopted the Generic Vehicle Architecture (GVA) standard used by the UK Ministry of Defence and NATO allies to streamline information and increase situational awareness for crews operating BvS10 all-terrain support vehicles. Standardising multiple user interfaces to create an integrated system-of-systems in the BvS10 will shorten crew training times, make it easier for personnel to change duties and vehicles, and ultimately increase combat efficiency. GVA's open architecture design allows for rapid technology refresh upgrades to ensure the most advanced capabilities quickly get to the battlefield.

BAE Systems will show how a single information environment can protect crews from information overload and encourage them to work better together. The briefing will also demonstrate how soldiers can maintain situational awareness from the safety of the vehicle and the level of future integration the GVA approach can bring.

Location: BvS10, BAE Systems stand, S4-200

