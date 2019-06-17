BAE : ICASE2019

ICASE 2019 Steve Harris explains the importance of ICASE

The aim of the ICASE awards, which are funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, is to provide PhD students with a first-rate, challenging research training experience, which brings mutual benefit for both the academic and partner organisations.

We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of technology and innovation to meet our defence customer's needs today and in the future. Collaboration with academia is a key component of our technology strategy, which is why we introduced a strategic university partnership framework with five leading UK universities - Birmingham, Cranfield, Manchester, Southampton and Strathclyde.

Through ICASE, we're able to benefit from highly motivated PhD students undertaking cutting-edge research relevant to our own objectives and priorities and explore novel research collaboration opportunities. In return, students get to work on top quality projects with real-world application, benefiting from BAE Systems' expertise, mentoring and facilities.

Learn more about our 2019 students who have each demonstrated excellence in their understanding of applicable challenges in the defence arena and in recommending workable solutions.

Ellis Humphreys,University of Birmingham

'Improving target detection and tracking of cognitive radars'

Sam Parfitt, Cranfield University

'Smart snake reconaissance system (SASAR)'

Zachary Madin, The University of Manchester

'Distributed containment control for autonomous underwater vehicles'

Geir Ólafsson, University of Southampton

'Non-destructive examination of composite to steel joints in the Marine environment'

Fraser Macfarlane, University of Strathclyde

'Improving long-range sensing to counteract developing threats' (ICASE Winner 2018)