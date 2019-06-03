Log in
BAE : Kier shares crash 40% after warning on 2019 profit

06/03/2019 | 04:24am EDT

(Reuters) - Shares in British builder Kier Group Plc crashed 40% to the lowest in two decades on Monday after it warned profits would be lower than previously expected this year, the latest in a series of setbacks for major UK construction companies.

Former BAE Systems executive Andrew Davies has been conducting a strategic review at Kier since taking the role in April after the company had failed to convince a majority of its own shareholders to back a new share issue.

Kier, which has contracts for major projects including London's Crossrail link, warned underlying operating profit for 2019 will be about 25 million pounds ($31.6 million) lower than its previous expectations. It cited higher costs and "volumes pressures" at its highways, utilities and housing maintenance businesses.

Revenue growth at its Buildings unit would also be lower than previously forecast and that it now expected revenue in the 2019 financial year to be flat compared to 2018, when it reported sales of 4.5 billion pounds.

Shares in the company fell 41% to 164 pence by 0815 GMT, trading at their lowest since February 1999.

"Utilities volumes are weaker. Maintenance work winning weak (and) growth in Building is slower than we had thought," said analysts from Liberum.

"We expect a circa 250 million pound reduction in total revenues."

BUILDING WOES

A number of Britain's biggest construction firms have come under pressure since the collapse of major government contractor Carillion last year forced regulators to tighten rules for private companies operating in the public sector.

New Kier boss Davies had been due to take over as Carillion boss before it collapsed in January 2018.

Kier said the 25 million hit would be to underlying operating profit, which was 160 million pounds in 2018. It gave no details on what its previous expectations were for 2019.

The company, which had aimed to pay off this year all of the 186 million pounds in debt it reported at the end of 2018, said it would likely still be in debt by the end of the year.

Analysts at Liberum, who lowered their target price for the stock to 320 pence from 400 pence earlier, said they expected an "adverse swing" from a net cash estimate of 38 million pounds to net debt of 36 million pounds.

The company said costs stemming from a restructuring plan which it launched last year to cut debt and divest non-core assets are now expected to be about 15 million pounds higher than previously forecast.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Keith Weir)
